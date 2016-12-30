True Story! 142 political things that really happened in 2016

(CNN) From pundits and prognosticators to political party people and the principals themselves, no one could have predicted it.

At every turn, another twist -- 2016 was outrageous, unforgettable and, with a new year and presidency dawning, only the precursor to something that promises to be far stranger: 2017.

Here are 142 things in politics that, both seriously and literally, actually happened during the last year.

1. Asked about the humanitarian disaster in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson answered: "What is Aleppo?"

2. Donald Trump got in a fight with Pope Francis.