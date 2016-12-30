New Year's resolution: Hold Russia accountable

Story highlights Gordon Brown: War crimes against children are rapidly increasing and perpetrators must be held responsible for them

Gordon Brown is the UN Special Envoy for Global Education and former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) It may not have been the dominant headline, but make no mistake -- 2016 was the year when mass atrocities against children became the new normal.

Without a doubt, history offers up a multitude of moments when children's rights have been systematically violated in the course of war. From the scorched earth of Stalingrad during the Second World War to Srebrenica during the Bosnian conflict, time and again children have been thrust onto the front lines of conflict.

But during 2016, a year that was a total war on normalcy, the abuse of children's rights was pushed to new extremes. From Syria to South Sudan, from Nigeria to Nepal, abuses have become so commonplace -- and the world's response so anemic -- that the perpetrators of these atrocities have carried out their violent acts with impunity.

Our new year's resolution for 2017 must be to bring the perpetrators of these crimes against children to justice, and then go a step further and show that never again will the world stand by as the rights of boys and girls are violated. Let us start by naming and confronting the reality that many violations in the Syrian conflict are borne out of military action taken by state actors.

Russia is a member of the Council of Europe, and it has ratified the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). Claims alleging human rights violations by ECHR Contracting States can be brought before the European Court of Human Rights. Given the evidence of Russia's involvement in perpetrating atrocities in Syria, Syrian families have a forum in which they can seek accountability and justice for the wrongs they have suffered.

