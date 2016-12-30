Russian foreign minister proposes expulsion of 35 US diplomats

(CNN) Russia's Foreign Ministry has recommended that the Kremlin expel 35 US diplomats from Russia in response to sanctions announced by Washington, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

Lavrov said his ministry proposed that 31 staff members be expelled from the US Embassy in Moscow and four from the US consulate in St Petersburg.

The Russian foreign minister called US allegations of Russia's interference in the US election campaign "groundless."

