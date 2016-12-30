Story highlights Barbed tweets take aim at Barack Obama after US sanctions against Russia

Russia denies interfering with US election via hacking attacks on Democrats, Clinton campaign

(CNN) Russia has retaliated quickly against the US's expulsion of its diplomats over alleged hacking attacks, with a series of pointed barbs aimed at the outgoing Obama administration.

President Barack Obama announced sanctions against four Russian individuals for what it said was election interference Thursday.

He also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country and two Russian compounds in the US to be closed.

The response was swift -- and sour.

The Russian embassy in London posted a tweet of a duckling with the word "Lame" over the top, calling the action "Cold War déjà vu."