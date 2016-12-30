George Michael autopsy results inconclusive, UK police say

Story highlights Further tests on George Michael's body needed, police say

Star died on Christmas Day at age 53

(CNN) An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be needed, UK police said Friday.

The Grammy-award winning star, who was 53, was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day.

Thames Valley police, the local force, said a postmortem examination was carried out on Thursday, "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out.," the statement said. "The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks."

In a statement shortly after his death, his manager Michael Lippman said he believed the singer suffered heart failure. His partner, Fadi Fawaz, said he found him dead in bed alone when he came to the house on December 24.

Thames Valley police said a file would be prepared for the Oxfordshire coroner.

