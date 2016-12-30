Breaking News

George Michael autopsy results inconclusive, UK police say

By Dave Gilbert, CNN

Updated 11:08 AM ET, Fri December 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SAN DIEGO - JUNE 17: Singer George Michael performs at the Sports Arena on June 17, 2008 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO - JUNE 17: Singer George Michael performs at the Sports Arena on June 17, 2008 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Singer George Michael dies

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(9 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Further tests on George Michael's body needed, police say
  • Star died on Christmas Day at age 53

(CNN)An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be needed, UK police said Friday.

The Grammy-award winning star, who was 53, was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day.
    Thames Valley police, the local force, said a postmortem examination was carried out on Thursday, "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out.," the statement said. "The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks."
    In a statement shortly after his death, his manager Michael Lippman said he believed the singer suffered heart failure. His partner, Fadi Fawaz, said he found him dead in bed alone when he came to the house on December 24.
    Thames Valley police said a file would be prepared for the Oxfordshire coroner.
    Read More

    Series of hits

    Michael shot to fame in the 1980s as part of the duo Wham!
    With signing partner Andrew Ridgeley, the pair had huge hits with "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" and "Careless Whisper."
    Their first album, "Fantastic," topped the charts in 1983 with several hits, including "Young Guns," "Wham Rap!" and "Club Tropicana."
    British pop star &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/25/entertainment/george-michael-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;George Michael died on Sunday, December 25,&lt;/a&gt; according to Britain&#39;s Press Association news agency. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old.
    Photos: George Michael
    British pop star George Michael died on Sunday, December 25, according to Britain's Press Association news agency. The musician, who shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, was 53 years old.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985. The duo met at Bushey Meads School, in 1976, according to Michael&#39;s website.
    Photos: George Michael
    Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael of Wham! perform on stage in 1985. The duo met at Bushey Meads School, in 1976, according to Michael's website.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    George Michael of Wham! performs at the Live Aid concert in London in 1985.
    Photos: George Michael
    George Michael of Wham! performs at the Live Aid concert in London in 1985.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Michael and Ridgeley pose for a photo at the Great Wall of China in 1985, during Wham!&#39;s historic visit as the first-ever Western pop band to perform in the communist country.
    Photos: George Michael
    Michael and Ridgeley pose for a photo at the Great Wall of China in 1985, during Wham!'s historic visit as the first-ever Western pop band to perform in the communist country.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Michael blow-dries his hair while on Wham!&#39;s 1985 world tour. The band made stops in the UK, Japan, Australia, and China.
    Photos: George Michael
    Michael blow-dries his hair while on Wham!'s 1985 world tour. The band made stops in the UK, Japan, Australia, and China.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Michael accepts Wham!&#39;s award for favorite pop/rock band group at the American Music Awards in January 1986.
    Photos: George Michael
    Michael accepts Wham!'s award for favorite pop/rock band group at the American Music Awards in January 1986.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Wham! performs its final show in front of 72,000 fans at London&#39;s Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career.
    Photos: George Michael
    Wham! performs its final show in front of 72,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium on June 28, 1986. Michael later went on to have a successful solo career.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Michael performs during his &quot;Faith World Tour,&quot; his first as a solo artist, in 1988.
    Photos: George Michael
    Michael performs during his "Faith World Tour," his first as a solo artist, in 1988.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Michael at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
    Photos: George Michael
    Michael at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform together at the &quot;Live 8 London&quot; concert on July 2, 2005 in London.
    Photos: George Michael
    George Michael, left, and Paul McCartney perform together at the "Live 8 London" concert on July 2, 2005 in London.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    George Michael, left, with his partner Kenny Goss at a reception after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie &quot;George Michael: A Different Story,&quot; in December 2005. In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay.
    Photos: George Michael
    George Michael, left, with his partner Kenny Goss at a reception after the Japan premiere of his autobiographical movie "George Michael: A Different Story," in December 2005. In 1998, Michael told CNN in an exclusive interview that he was gay.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Singer George Michael, center, is surrounded by press and police on August 24, 2010 in London, after leaving a courthouse. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis after he crashed his car into a photo processing shop in London the month before.
    Photos: George Michael
    Singer George Michael, center, is surrounded by press and police on August 24, 2010 in London, after leaving a courthouse. Michael pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and possessing cannabis after he crashed his car into a photo processing shop in London the month before.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Michael gives a press conference announcing details for a new tour on May 11, 2011, at The Royal Opera House in London.
    Photos: George Michael
    Michael gives a press conference announcing details for a new tour on May 11, 2011, at The Royal Opera House in London.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
    Photos: George Michael
    Michael performs at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction in Paris on September 9, 2012. He was considered by many a champion of the gay-rights movement.
    Photos: George Michael
    Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction in Paris on September 9, 2012. He was considered by many a champion of the gay-rights movement.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    10 George Michael RESTRICTED14 George Michael RESTRICTED07 George Michael21 George Michael RESTRICTED24 George Michael gallery RESTRICTED22 George Michael RESTRICTED15 George Michael RESTRICTED25 George Michael gallery RESTRICTED16 George Michael RESTRICTED18 George Michael RESTRICTED19 George Michael17 George Michael20 George Michael RESTRICTED13 George Michael RESTRICTED12 George Michael
    Michael went on to a successful solo career; his 1987 debut album "Faith" sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.
    But he had a tumultuous professional and personal life In the early 1990s he was involved in a bitter battle with his record label Sony, which he claimed failed to market his album "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1" adequately.
    George Michael comes out on CNN (1998)
    george michael sexuality song writing songs sot _00001109

      JUST WATCHED

      George Michael comes out on CNN (1998)

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    George Michael comes out on CNN (1998) 01:05
    In a 2005 interview with The Guardian, MIchael said he had suffered from depression after the death of partner Anselmo Feleppa, prompting him to smoke dozens of joints of cannabis a day.
    Between 2006 and 2010 he was arrested at least four times for drug possession, and in 2007 he was banned from driving for two years after he was found slumped behind the wheel of his car.
    Writing for CNN after his death, author Clay Cane said that Michael was "more than a pop star with a godlike voice" and that he "paved the way for artists to live as their authentic self in a manufactured music industry."
    Pop legend Elton John wrote that he had "lost a beloved friend" and described him as a "most generous soul and a brilliant artist."