Pilot's flight pattern delivers New Year's message from above

He owns and flies an Evektor EV97 just for fun

(CNN) All we could possibly ask for at the end of such an eventful year is a sign from above.

Ben Davis, an amateur pilot from Buckingham, England, was happy to accept this challenge.

To do so, Davis took his Evektor EV97 on an odd trip Thursday morning. His goal wasn't to travel, but to spell out "Happy NY" on Flightradar24 , a website that tracks flights all around the globe. Flying enthusiasts also use the website to log their flights. The message spelled out by the path Davis took can be seen on a map accompanying the flight details.

"Seeing as it was going to take over two hours to complete, I didn't fancy flying far away to try," Davis said. "The trick was to make it one continuous line, starting and stopping the radar track log back on the runway."

@cnni Hi, here's a early Happy NY to you all. I did it yesterday, 215miles & 2hr23mins flying, cheers Ben pic.twitter.com/I58l5Q18RZ — Ben (@Ben_Ibiza) December 30, 2016

The trip took 2 hours and 23 minutes and covered 215 miles between the towns of Royal Leamington Spa and Milton Keynes.

