No, 2016 wasn't the worst year for celebrity deaths -- and we'll prove it

There's been much hand-wringing about 2016 killing off so many of our beloved celebrities: Bowie. Ali. Prince. Carrie. Yes, it was bad. But was it really the deadliest year for famous people? There's no scientific way to measure this, but we took a crack at it anyway.

Movies

We started by looking at the deaths of Oscar nominees in acting categories-- maybe the biggest measure of movie stardom -- going back to 2006. By this yardstick, 2016 was a pretty average year. We lost Debbie Reynolds and Gene Wilder and a few others, but the death toll was nothing like 2014, when 10 Oscar nominees -- including Lauren Bacall, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Robin Williams -- died. (In fairness, this year's count excludes Carrie Fisher, who was never nominated for an Oscar.)

Music

For this category, we looked at deaths of Grammy winners in the performing categories only (no technical awards). And yes, 2016 really was a brutal year for our musical heroes. We said goodbye to 13 Grammy winners, including such giants as Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey and Maurice White. It wasn't as grim as 2006, when 15 Grammy honorees died, including Lou Rawls, Freddy Fender and Billy Preston. But departed-star wattage this year -- OMG, Prince! -- was much higher.

