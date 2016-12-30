'Ransom,' 'The Mick' ring in TV's new year on ho-hum note

Los Angeles (CNN) CBS and Fox are ringing in the year with more ho-hum than ho-ho-ho, introducing a pair of series, "Ransom" and "The Mick," that feel like tired retreads of programs past.

"Ransom" appears to exist largely because it's being produced with an assortment of international partners and will play simultaneously in Canada, allowing CBS to take the unusual step (for the major broadcasters, anyway) of scheduling an original drama on Saturday nights after a Sunday preview.

Luke Roberts, who played the title role in the 2013 movie "Dracula: The Dark Prince", stars as Eric Beaumont, a crisis negotiator loosely modeled after real-life expert Laurent Combalbert. As has become expected in shows like these, Beaumont heads a crack team, including a new arrival (Sarah Greene) who talks her way in and is eager to prove she belongs; a beautiful ex-cop (Nazneen Contractor), as if there's any other kind; and a gifted profiler (Brandon Jay McLaren).

Developed by Frank Spotnitz, a former "The X-Files" writer-producer who most recently worked on Amazon's "The Man in the High Castle", "Ransom" has a somewhat international flavor thanks to its shared production auspices, but other than that it's pretty uninspired even by CBS procedural standards. The first episode also features a kidnapped child -- perhaps the most manipulative device one can employ in these settings.

"I'm not the police," Beaumont -- first seen negotiating with a bomb-strapped gunman -- repeats more than once, signaling that he and his associates aren't bound by the usual rules and conventions.

