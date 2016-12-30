"Boogie Nights": Julianne Moore, Heather Graham and Mark Wahlberg star in this retro look at the porn industry in the 1970s. Get your roller skates ready. (Netflix)
"Caddyshack": Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield star in the golf-cult-classic. (Netflix)
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial": Phone home and remind your family to re-watch this Steven Spielberg hit. (Netflix)
"Superman": Christopher Reeve makes his debut as the Man of Steel in this 1978 movie. (Netflix)
"Sesame Street: Season 47": Elmo and the gang return for more adventures and learning on January 7. (HBO Now)
"The Young Pope": Jude Law stars as a controversial American Pope. (HBO Now)
"Footloose": Who doesn't want to watch Kevin Bacon dance on a tractor? (Hulu)
"Real Detective: Season 1": A Montana police detective's investigation of a child's disappearance leads him to a killer. (Netflix)
"Happy Feet": This animated penguin adventure can make you feel happy enough to actually embrace the cold. (Amazon Prime)
"The Parent Trap": Hayley Mills stars at twin sisters who swap places in the original Disney classic. (Netflix)
"The Shining": Jack Nicholson is at his scariest in this winter nightmare. (Netflix)
"The Infiltrator": Bryan Cranston stars in this based-on-a-true-story film about a U.S. Customs official who uncovers a money laundering scheme involving Pablo Escobar. (Amazon Prime)
"V for Vendetta": Natalie Portman stars in this futuristic thriller. (Netflix)
"Man in the Moon": A young Reese Witherspoon is impressive in this lovely, coming-of-age film. (Hulu)
"Vanilla Sky": Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz and Penélope Cruz star in this 2001 thriller. (Netflix)
"The Untouchables": Kevin Costner takes on the mob in this 1987 drama. (Hulu)
"American History X": A former neo-nazi skinhead tries stop his brother from repeating his mistakes. (Amazon Prime)
"The A-Word": A mini-series about a family adjusting to their son's unexpected diagnosis of autism. (Amazon Prime)
"Ocean's 12": The gang is back together to try and pull off some major European heists. (Netflix)
"Swiss Army Man": A man stranded on an island befriends a dead body -- played by Daniel Radcliffe. (Amazon Prime)
"Rent": An all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs and Rosario Dawson bring the Broadway rock opera to the big-screen. (Amazon Prime)
"Maid in Manhattan": Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes star in this 2002 romantic comedy. (Amazon Prime)
"She's all That": Revisit high school with this 1999 teen comedy. (Amazon Prime)
"The Choice": A Nicholas Sparks novel-turned-movie starring Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer. (Amazon Prime)
"Dirty Grandpa": Zac Efron and Robert De Niro go on spring break together in this comedy. (Amazon Prime)
"Annie Hall": Woody Allen's 1977 hit starring Diane Keaton. (Hulu)
"Curse of the Starving Class": Kathy Bates plays a women trying to save her family farm in this drama. (Hulu)
"Cruel Intentions": Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon star in this triangle. (Hulu)
"King Kong": This 1976 version stars Jessica Lang and and Jeff Bridges. (Hulu)
"Leaving Las Vegas": Nicolas Cage plays a troubled man trying to drink himself to death. (Hulu)
"Trading Places": Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd reverse fortunes in this now classic 1983 comedy. (Hulu)
"WarGames": Revist the Cold War in this 1983 thriller starring Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman, John Wood, and Ally Sheedy. (Hulu)
"Friday": Ice Cube and Chris Tucker star in this stoner comedy. (HBO Now)
"Dallas Buyers Club": Watch Matthew McConaughey's Oscar-winning performance as a man who who helps AIDS patients get medication after he is also diagnosed with the disease. (HBO Now)