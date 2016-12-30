Breaking News

What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Now in January

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:06 PM ET, Mon January 2, 2017

"Boogie Nights": Julianne Moore, Heather Graham and Mark Wahlberg star in this retro look at the porn industry in the 1970s. Get your roller skates ready. (Netflix)
"Caddyshack": Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield star in the golf-cult-classic. (Netflix)
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial": Phone home and remind your family to re-watch this Steven Spielberg hit. (Netflix)
"Superman": Christopher Reeve makes his debut as the Man of Steel in this 1978 movie. (Netflix)
"Sesame Street: Season 47": Elmo and the gang return for more adventures and learning on January 7. (HBO Now)
"The Young Pope": Jude Law stars as a controversial American Pope. (HBO Now)
"Footloose": Who doesn't want to watch Kevin Bacon dance on a tractor? (Hulu)
"Real Detective: Season 1": A Montana police detective's investigation of a child's disappearance leads him to a killer. (Netflix)
"Happy Feet": This animated penguin adventure can make you feel happy enough to actually embrace the cold. (Amazon Prime)
"The Parent Trap": Hayley Mills stars at twin sisters who swap places in the original Disney classic. (Netflix)
"The Shining": Jack Nicholson is at his scariest in this winter nightmare. (Netflix)
"The Infiltrator": Bryan Cranston stars in this based-on-a-true-story film about a U.S. Customs official who uncovers a money laundering scheme involving Pablo Escobar. (Amazon Prime)
"V for Vendetta": Natalie Portman stars in this futuristic thriller. (Netflix)
"Man in the Moon": A young Reese Witherspoon is impressive in this lovely, coming-of-age film. (Hulu)
"Vanilla Sky": Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz and Penélope Cruz star in this 2001 thriller. (Netflix)
"The Untouchables": Kevin Costner takes on the mob in this 1987 drama. (Hulu)
"American History X": A former neo-nazi skinhead tries stop his brother from repeating his mistakes. (Amazon Prime)
"The A-Word": A mini-series about a family adjusting to their son's unexpected diagnosis of autism. (Amazon Prime)
"Ocean's 12": The gang is back together to try and pull off some major European heists. (Netflix)
"Swiss Army Man": A man stranded on an island befriends a dead body -- played by Daniel Radcliffe. (Amazon Prime)
"Rent": An all-star cast including Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs and Rosario Dawson bring the Broadway rock opera to the big-screen. (Amazon Prime)
"Maid in Manhattan": Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes star in this 2002 romantic comedy. (Amazon Prime)
"She's all That": Revisit high school with this 1999 teen comedy. (Amazon Prime)
"The Choice": A Nicholas Sparks novel-turned-movie starring Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer. (Amazon Prime)
"Dirty Grandpa": Zac Efron and Robert De Niro go on spring break together in this comedy. (Amazon Prime)
"Annie Hall": Woody Allen's 1977 hit starring Diane Keaton. (Hulu)
"Curse of the Starving Class": Kathy Bates plays a women trying to save her family farm in this drama. (Hulu)
"Cruel Intentions": Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon star in this triangle. (Hulu)
"King Kong": This 1976 version stars Jessica Lang and and Jeff Bridges. (Hulu)
"Leaving Las Vegas": Nicolas Cage plays a troubled man trying to drink himself to death. (Hulu)
"Trading Places": Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd reverse fortunes in this now classic 1983 comedy. (Hulu)
"WarGames": Revist the Cold War in this 1983 thriller starring Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman, John Wood, and Ally Sheedy. (Hulu)
"Friday": Ice Cube and Chris Tucker star in this stoner comedy. (HBO Now)
"Dallas Buyers Club": Watch Matthew McConaughey's Oscar-winning performance as a man who who helps AIDS patients get medication after he is also diagnosed with the disease. (HBO Now)
(CNN)It's a time of new beginnings.

We are leaving 2016 behind and fully embracing the New Year.
What better time to get into the fresh streaming options from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Now.
    Should old acquaintance be forgot, remember that you can always stay in and enjoy the best that streaming has to offer.
    Click through the gallery above for a look at just some of the movies and shows available to stream in January 2017.