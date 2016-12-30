Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu in January For those who have been missing Chelsea Handler's late night show, the new year has a gift for you: Her new documentary film series, "Chelsea Does," premieres on Netflix. Here are some of the other treats streaming in January: Hide Caption 1 of 34

"2 Fast 2 Furious": The late Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson and Eva Mendes star in this sequel to the "The Fast and Furious." (Netflix)

"Hot Tub Time Machine": Craig Robinson, Clark Duke, Rob Corddry and John Cusack star in this comedy about a group that travels back in time via a ski resort hot tub. (Amazon Prime)

"Bring It On: Fight to the Finish": Malibu is the setting for this cheerleading squad film which is part of the "Bring It On" franchise. (Netflix)

"Catwoman": This is one superhero film that didn't make the geeks happy. Halle Berry took it in stride and showed up in person to collect her Razzie for worst actress for her role as Patience Phillips, a meek woman who transforms when she dons her Catwoman costume. (Netflix)

"Ice Age: The Meltdown": The second installment in the "Ice Age" animated movie franchise, this one involves global warming. (Netflix)

"Straight Outta Compton": Aldis Hodge, Neil Brown Jr., Jason Mitchell, O'Shea Jackson and Corey Hawkins star as rap group N.W.A in this hit film. (iTunes)

"Meet the Fockers": Ben Stiller stars as Greg Focker, who decides to get his parents together with the parents of his fiancée. (Netflix)

"Breakfast at Tiffany's": This iconic film stars Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, a party girl who's not looking for love when it finds her. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"A Place to Call Home": The Australian drama series continues with new challenges for resolute nurse Sarah Adams and the aristocratic Bligh family. (Acorn TV)

"Parks and Recreation" season 7: Adam Scott and Amy Poehler star in this NBC comedy about an employee with a rural Parks and Recreation Department. (Netflix)

"Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No": Ian Ziering returns for the third installment of the "Sharknado" TV movie franchise. In this one, a vortex of airborne sharks attacks Washington and then threatens Florida's theme parks. (Netflix)

"Degrassi: The Next Class" season 1: A new generation must navigate high school in this drama, part of an ongoing series. (Netflix)

"New Girl" season 4: Zooey Deschanel stars as Jessica Day, a young woman who moves in with three single guys after a breakup. (Netflix) (Season 5 premiere on Hulu, iTunes)

"Annie": Quvenzhané Wallis and Jamie Foxx star in this musical remake about an orphan who moves in with a wealthy foster father. (Amazon Prime)

"Hooked": A drug squad criminal investigator has a secret past that catches up with him when his ex-love shows up in his life in this Finnish-language drama. (Acorn TV)

"The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water": This 3-D animated/live action comedy film is based on the very popular Nickelodeon television series and the sequel to the successful 2004 "SpongeBob SquarePants Movie." (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"The Da Vinci Code": Tom Hanks and Audrey Tautou star in this thriller based on the wildly popular novel by Dan Brown. (Amazon Prime)

"Miami Blues": Alec Baldwin stars as a psychopath who starts a new life in Miami. (Hulu)

"We Need to Talk About Kevin": Tilda Swinton stars as a mother trying to come to terms with a heinous act committed by her son. (Netflix)

"Planes, Trains and Automobiles": Steve Martin and John Candy star as an odd couple who trek together from New York to Chicago for Thanksgiving. (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Serpico": Al Pacino stars as a real-life cop who goes undercover to expose police corruption. (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Mission: Impossible": Tom Cruise is an agent who must clear his name in the first film in the franchise. (Netflix, Hulu)

"The Diary of a Teenage Girl": Kristen Wiig, Bel Powley and Alexander Skarsgard star in this film about a teen artist in 1970s San Francisco who has an affair with her mother's boyfriend. (iTunes)

"Married to the Mob": An undercover FBI agent falls in love with the widow of a mobster in this crime comedy starring Matthew Modine and Michelle Pfeiffer. (Hulu)

"Suffragette": Those on the ground of the early feminist movement have their stories told. (iTunes)

"Sister Wives" seasons 4 and 5: TLC follows the lives of a polygamist family: Kody Brown, his four wives and their children. (Hulu)

"The Little Couple" season 9: Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are married little people whose TLC series documents their life with their two kids. (Hulu)

"Grimm": "Grimm's Fairy Tales" gets a reworking as a modern-day police procedural starring David Giuntoli and Claire Coffee. (Hulu)

"Stonewall": A young man's life takes a turn against the backdrop of the Stonewall riots. (iTunes)

"Black Mass": Johnny Depp stars as Boston mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, and Joel Edgerton plays John Connolly. (iTunes)

"Dance Moms": Lifetime has found ratings gold with this reality series about Abby Lee Miller's dance company. (Netflix, iTunes)

"Big Stone Gap": Ashley Judd and Patrick Wilson star in the romantic comedy about a single woman living in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia. (iTunes)