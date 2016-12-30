Story highlights Miley Cyrus and her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, stopped by Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego on Thursday

(CNN) Miley Cyrus and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, spread a little holiday cheer this week.

The two stars stopped by Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego on Thursday to visit with some of the patients. Cyrus even took to Instagram to share a few sweet snaps from the day.

In one photo Cyrus wrote: "Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! ❤️💚💙💛💜"

Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! ❤️💚💙💛💜 @liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

Cyrus was there on behalf of her Happy Hippie Foundation, a non profit organization which according to its website works to "rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations."

The singer also took a few fun selfies, including this one with a female patient.