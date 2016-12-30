Nobel winners condemn Myanmar violence in open letter

Story highlights Human rights leader voice their 'frustration' with fellow Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi

Dozens of people have been killed in western Myanmar since October

(CNN) Twenty-three of the world's most prominent human rights voices, including Malala Yousafzai, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Richard Branson, are calling on the United Nations Security Council to intervene to end "ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity" in western Myanmar.

"If we fail to take action, people may starve to death if they are not killed with bullets and we may end up being passive observers of crimes against humanity which will lead us once again to wring our hands belatedly," read the signatories' stark warning.

Dozens of the stateless Rohingya minority have been killed and tens of thousands displaced since October, when a fresh bout of state-sponsored violence hit restive Rakhine State.

The current militarization of the region -- where access is heavily restricted to aid workers and journalists -- has precipitated violence with the same "hallmarks" of past genocides in Rwanda, Bosnia, Kosovo and Darfur, reads the open letter published by the Yunus Centre

Bangladeshi social entrepreneur Mohammed Yunus and former East Timor president Jose Ramos-Horta were among thirteen Nobel Prize winners to voice their "frustration" with fellow laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and ask the U.N. Security Council to make the violence a matter of urgent consideration.

