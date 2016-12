Story highlights Deforestation and climate change have triggered a housing crisis in West Africa

An ancient technique of earth-building could provide relief to millions

20,000 people live in 'Nubian vaults,' and the program could raise $70 million by 2030

(CNN) Millions of households in the Sahel region of West Africa live under a growing threat.

Deforestation and climate change have decimated the available supply of wood that is used for traditional roof construction, forcing many to use imported sheet metal.

This is both prohibitively expensive and unsuited to the climate, entrenching poverty and making homes that boil in summer and freeze in winter.

One creative enterprise is reaching back over 3,000 years for a solution, borrowing an architectural technique from the ancient Nubian civilization of latter-day Sudan to offer superior homes at minimal cost.

The NGO La Voute Nubienne (Nubian Vault) is training an army of masons to build homes from the earth, and the ancient innovation is having a profound impact.

Masons work with earth bricks to construct Nubian vault homes.

