Fashion designer reinvents ancient technique

By Ony Nwaohuocha and Sophie Morlin-Yron, CNN

Updated 4:29 AM ET, Fri December 30, 2016

Nigerian fashion brand Ethnik is reinventing ancient Yoruba designs.
Ancient designsNigerian fashion brand Ethnik is reinventing ancient Yoruba designs.
Contemporary creations such as bags and shoes feature locally sourced wool and are made using traditional Yoruba weaving methods.
Contemporary creationsContemporary creations such as bags and shoes feature locally sourced wool and are made using traditional Yoruba weaving methods.
The techniques and fabrics used are inspired by those of the Yoruba people of West Africa, who are now predominately found in Benin and Nigeria.
The YorubaThe techniques and fabrics used are inspired by those of the Yoruba people of West Africa, who are now predominately found in Benin and Nigeria.
Traditional Yoruba clothing is made from colorful handwoven fabrics.&lt;br /&gt;
The YorubaTraditional Yoruba clothing is made from colorful handwoven fabrics.
While everyday clothing in the past, the traditional designs are now reserved for special occasions such as weddings and festivals.
Clothes for festivitiesWhile everyday clothing in the past, the traditional designs are now reserved for special occasions such as weddings and festivals.
Ethnik&#39;s accessories are made using the method Aso Oke, which is a traditional method of making handwoven wool fabrics.
Aso OkeEthnik's accessories are made using the method Aso Oke, which is a traditional method of making handwoven wool fabrics.
The start up prides itself in enabling artisans to continue the practice of traditional weaving while incorporating the fabric into modern designs.
Inspired by traditionThe start up prides itself in enabling artisans to continue the practice of traditional weaving while incorporating the fabric into modern designs.
Each shoe has an individual look and sell for between $75 and $100 a pair, according to the company.
Unique patternEach shoe has an individual look and sell for between $75 and $100 a pair, according to the company.
Founder and designer Tunde Owolabi, who set up the company in 2015, hopes his creations will help people connect with the Yoruba&#39;s past.
Connecting with historyFounder and designer Tunde Owolabi, who set up the company in 2015, hopes his creations will help people connect with the Yoruba's past.
The name Ethnik is a play on the word ethnic, which refers to tribal instincts.
Tribal instinctsThe name Ethnik is a play on the word ethnic, which refers to tribal instincts.
Owolabi, also a photographer, got the idea for the brand while photographing events celebrating this culture.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;I&#39;m Yoruba, so I needed to go back to my roots,&quot; he says.&lt;br /&gt;
Back to my rootsOwolabi, also a photographer, got the idea for the brand while photographing events celebrating this culture.
"I'm Yoruba, so I needed to go back to my roots," he says.
The wool is locally sourced and dyed using natural ingredients such as tree bark.
Locally producedThe wool is locally sourced and dyed using natural ingredients such as tree bark.
The bags, shoes and accessories in Ethnik&#39;s collections are made in Lagos by local craftsmen.
Made in LagosThe bags, shoes and accessories in Ethnik's collections are made in Lagos by local craftsmen.
With an initial capital of $84 dollars, the company has grown from having 1 cobbler to employing nine staff. This year it made an annual revenue of $25,000.
Growth in the first yearWith an initial capital of $84 dollars, the company has grown from having 1 cobbler to employing nine staff. This year it made an annual revenue of $25,000.
Today, the Yoruba people make up 12% of the population in Benin and 21% in Nigeria, Africa&#39;s most populous country.
The YorubaToday, the Yoruba people make up 12% of the population in Benin and 21% in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.
Yoruba is also the name of the group of languages spoken by them.
A languageYoruba is also the name of the group of languages spoken by them.
Founder Tunde Owolabi, pictured center, hopes to put his creations on the international runways in 2017.
Global aspirationsFounder Tunde Owolabi, pictured center, hopes to put his creations on the international runways in 2017.
Story highlights

  • Fashion brand Ethnik is reinventing ancient methods
  • Creations are made using the traditional hand weaving technique Aso Oke
  • The designs are inspired by the Yoruba

(CNN)When European explorers discovered the Yoruba kingdoms in West Africa in the fifteenth century, they found a civilization already established over 500 years earlier.

The culture spread across the world, partly as a result of the slave trade, with its vibrant artistic traditions, albeit fading, still felt as far as Cuba, Haiti and Brazil.
    Now, designers are reinventing ancient Yoruba crafts for their modern creations.
    Nigerian fashion brand Ethnik are using Aso Oke, a traditional Yoruba weaving technique, for the contemporary designs.
    "Every piece of an Ethnik product is art," says founder and creative director Tunde Owolabi, who set up the company in Lagos in 2015.
    Read More
    "This year has been a stepping stone for us, because we've been able to establish Ethnik as a strong brand."
    Preserving Nigerian heritage through fashion
    Owolabi, also a photographer, got the idea when photographing events celebrating this culture.
    "I'm Yoruba, so I needed to go back to my roots," he says.
    Today, the Yoruba people make up 12% of the population in Benin and 21% in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country. Yoruba is also the name of the group of languages spoken by them.
    The fabric is inspired by Yoruba design.
    The fabric is inspired by Yoruba design.

    Connecting with the past through fashion

    Packed with vivid, blue, yellow and red patterns, Ethnik's sneakers, bags and smartphone cases are a way for their customers to connect with their heritage through fashion, Owolabi says.
    "We are creating a movement of people who want to identify themselves with where they are from."
    Ancient design, contemporary creations
    Ancient design, contemporary creations
    The hand-weaving technique has been passed down from generation to generation, a tradition Owolabi hopes his venture will help revive.
    "It's all about sustaining and reinventing the culture and making sure that it doesn't die."

    What is Aso Oke?

    Aso Oke is a traditionally hand woven wool fabric, made on looms powered with foot pedals.
    Commonly seen in everyday Yoruba clothing in the past, it's now mainly worn on special occasions.
    "I needed to find other ways of using Aso Oke and making it more appealing to young people, because after the weddings, after the ceremonies, people don't wear Aso Oke any more," Owolabi says.
    The hand woven wool fabrics are made on foot pedaled looms.
    The hand woven wool fabrics are made on foot pedaled looms.
    Ethnik's creations are handmade following the Aso Oke method. Some are designed with the help of local artists, who draw unique patterns on the sneakers, says Owolabi.
    "You won't see the kind of artistry and detail that we put in our own fabric [in other brands]."
    With one cobbler and an initial capital of only $84, the company has grown to nine employees and saw an annual revenue of $25,000 in 2015.
    But launching a fashion brand does not come without obstacles, Owolabi explains.
    "Since Ethnik started we've been faced with a lot of challenges: people, materials, logistics."
    They have seen global interest but shipping products can be expensive.
    "The most pressing one is the logistics right now, being able to distribute around the world," he adds.
    A growing market

    Then there is the competition.
    The apparel and footwear market in sub-Saharan Africa is on the rise, with a number of small companies competing for a share of the market.
    Valued at an estimated $31 billion in 2015, the market is expected to keep growing, according to research by Euromonitor.
    While still at an early stage, Owolabi is hopeful that his company will play a part in making Lagos one of the fashion capitals of the world.
    "I see Nigeria on the world stage."