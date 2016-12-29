The week in 33 photos

Seagulls fly over the beach and catch bits of food at Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, on the Baltic Sea, on Tuesday, December 27.
A worker takes a picture of a giant rooster sculpture, resembling US President-elect Donald Trump, on display to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Rooster in north China's Shanxi province on Thursday, December 29.
Revelers dressed in mock military garb take part in an "Enfarinats" battle in the southeastern Spanish town of Ibi on Wednesday, December 28. During this 200-year-old traditional festival, participants known as "Els Enfarinats" dress in military clothes and stage a mock battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers.
Pakistani women mourn the death of a family member in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan, on Wednesday, December 28. Local police said that dozens of people were killed and many transported to hospitals after they consumed contaminated alcohol during the Christmas holidays.
Representatives of different religions and officials light a Menorah candle during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah in Istanbul on Saturday, December 24.
A chimpanzee reads a magazine at a wild zoo on Tuesday, December 27, in Chongqing, China.
This photo released on Thursday, December 29, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, center left, at a joint art performance by the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus.
Syrian men mourn over the body of a relative at a makeshift hospital in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, following reported air strikes on Thursday, December 29.
The sea sprays a woman as she walks on the coast in the northern part of Jutland, Denmark, on Monday, December 26.
Joint master and huntsman Stuart Radbourn leads riders that have arrived for the Avon Vale Hunt's traditional Boxing Day meet Monday, December 26, in Wiltshire, England. Boxing Day is traditionally the biggest day on the hunt calendar.
A 75-year old breeder, Seydi Turan, carries a lamb on his shoulder in Sanliurfa, Turkey on Thursday, December 29. He and his wife take care of approximately 500 sheep night and day in a tent which he set up with the help of his wife.
Fire crews work to extinguish a burning oil well on the outskirts of Qayyarah on Friday, December 23, in Iraq. The fire crews, brought in from Kirkuk, have been working tirelessly with oil company representatives to extinguish the oil wells set ablaze by ISIS on their retreat from the city more than two months ago.
Nicklen, a loggerhead sea turtle which received care at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida, is cheered on by the crowd during its release on Tuesday, December 27. Nicklen was found floating in the Jupiter Inlet last October.
Indian officials and bystanders gather beside the wreckage of train carriages on Wednesday, December 28, following a train crash in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. At least two people died and 28 were injured after a train derailed near the site of a previous rail accident.
Workers carry raw materials for brewing liquor out of a container at a distillery north of China's Hebei Province, on Friday, December 23. Liquor enterprises here have been busy since winter started.
Indians participate in an attempt to create a world record of mass Shirodhara, an Ayurveda therapy that involves gently pouring meditated oil over the forehead, in Ahmadabad, India, on Saturday, December 24. The event was held to create awareness about Ayurveda practice, the traditional Hindu system of medicine.
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of roadside bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, December 28.
Filipino residents search for salvageable materials following a fire in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, December 28.
Storm Barbara blows into Manchester city center on Friday, December 23. The effects of the wind are amplified at the foot of the Beetham Tower.