The week in 33 photos

Updated 10:10 PM ET, Thu December 29, 2016

Fans leave tributes outside the house of George Michael in Oxfordshire, England on Suday, December 25. The Grammy Award-winning artist was found dead at his home on Christmas Day, he was only 53.
Fans leave tributes outside the house of George Michael in Oxfordshire, England on Suday, December 25. The Grammy Award-winning artist was found dead at his home on Christmas Day, he was only 53.
Fadime Demir, mother of Turkish soldier Ferhat Demir, wears her son's beret and cries over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Bursa, Turkey on Friday, December 23. Demir's son was killed in Operation Euphrates Shield in Syria, which began in late August.
Fadime Demir, mother of Turkish soldier Ferhat Demir, wears her son's beret and cries over his coffin during a funeral ceremony in Bursa, Turkey on Friday, December 23. Demir's son was killed in Operation Euphrates Shield in Syria, which began in late August.
Seagulls fly over the beach and catch bits of food at Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, on the Baltic Sea, on Tuesday, December 27.
Seagulls fly over the beach and catch bits of food at Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, on the Baltic Sea, on Tuesday, December 27.
A Russian Emergency Ministry diver inspects a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday, December 27. A massive search and rescue operation is under way in the Black Sea after a Russian military plane crashed Sunday with 92 on board.
A Russian Emergency Ministry diver inspects a fragment of a plane in the Black Sea, outside Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday, December 27. A massive search and rescue operation is under way in the Black Sea after a Russian military plane crashed Sunday with 92 on board.
Flowers are placed on Debbie Reynolds' star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, December 29, in Hollywood, California. Reynolds died Wednesday at 84, one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher. An unnamed source told the Los Angeles Times that Reynolds was reeling emotionally from losing her daughter, who was 60.
Flowers are placed on Debbie Reynolds' star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, December 29, in Hollywood, California. Reynolds died Wednesday at 84, one day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher. An unnamed source told the Los Angeles Times that Reynolds was reeling emotionally from losing her daughter, who was 60.
A worker takes a picture of a giant rooster sculpture, resembling US President-elect Donald Trump, on display to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Rooster in north China&#39;s Shanxi province on Thursday, December 29.
A worker takes a picture of a giant rooster sculpture, resembling US President-elect Donald Trump, on display to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Year of the Rooster in north China's Shanxi province on Thursday, December 29.
Revelers dressed in mock military garb take part in an "Enfarinats" battle in the southeastern Spanish town of Ibi on Wednesday, December 28. During this 200-year-old traditional festival, participants known as "Els Enfarinats" dress in military clothes and stage a mock battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers.
Revelers dressed in mock military garb take part in an "Enfarinats" battle in the southeastern Spanish town of Ibi on Wednesday, December 28. During this 200-year-old traditional festival, participants known as "Els Enfarinats" dress in military clothes and stage a mock battle using flour, eggs and firecrackers.
Pakistani women mourn the death of a family member in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan, on Wednesday, December 28. Local police said that dozens of people were killed and many transported to hospitals after they consumed contaminated alcohol during the Christmas holidays.
Pakistani women mourn the death of a family member in Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan, on Wednesday, December 28. Local police said that dozens of people were killed and many transported to hospitals after they consumed contaminated alcohol during the Christmas holidays.
Representatives of different religions and officials light a Menorah candle during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah in Istanbul on Saturday, December 24.
Representatives of different religions and officials light a Menorah candle during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah in Istanbul on Saturday, December 24.
A chimpanzee reads a magazine at a wild zoo on Tuesday, December 27, in Chongqing, China.
A chimpanzee reads a magazine at a wild zoo on Tuesday, December 27, in Chongqing, China.
President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pause after tossing flower petals into the Wishing Well at the USS Arizona Memorial in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Tuesday, December 27. It was part of a ceremony to honor those killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 75 years ago.
President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pause after tossing flower petals into the Wishing Well at the USS Arizona Memorial in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Tuesday, December 27. It was part of a ceremony to honor those killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 75 years ago.
This photo released on Thursday, December 29, by North Korea&#39;s official Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, center left, at a joint art performance by the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus.
This photo released on Thursday, December 29, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, center left, at a joint art performance by the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus.
Syrian men mourn over the body of a relative at a makeshift hospital in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, following reported air strikes on Thursday, December 29.
Syrian men mourn over the body of a relative at a makeshift hospital in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, following reported air strikes on Thursday, December 29.
The sea sprays a woman as she walks on the coast in the northern part of Jutland, Denmark, on Monday, December 26.
The sea sprays a woman as she walks on the coast in the northern part of Jutland, Denmark, on Monday, December 26.
Iraqi youth pull the bell strings as Christians attend a Christmas Eve service at church in the ancient Iraqi Christian town of Bartella on Saturday, December 24. The town was recently liberated from ISIS and Christmas was celebrated for the first time in more than two years on Saturday. It was an emotional return for members of Bartella's displaced Christian community, who had been forced to flee when their hometown was overrun by the Islamist terror group.
Iraqi youth pull the bell strings as Christians attend a Christmas Eve service at church in the ancient Iraqi Christian town of Bartella on Saturday, December 24. The town was recently liberated from ISIS and Christmas was celebrated for the first time in more than two years on Saturday. It was an emotional return for members of Bartella's displaced Christian community, who had been forced to flee when their hometown was overrun by the Islamist terror group.
Joint master and huntsman Stuart Radbourn leads riders that have arrived for the Avon Vale Hunt&#39;s traditional Boxing Day meet Monday, December 26, in Wiltshire, England. Boxing Day is traditionally the biggest day on the hunt calendar.
Joint master and huntsman Stuart Radbourn leads riders that have arrived for the Avon Vale Hunt's traditional Boxing Day meet Monday, December 26, in Wiltshire, England. Boxing Day is traditionally the biggest day on the hunt calendar.
Italian police cordon off an area after a shootout between police and a man near a train station in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood early on Friday, December 23. Italy's interior minister Marco Minniti said the man killed in the shootout is "without a shadow of doubt" the suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker, Anis Amri.
Italian police cordon off an area after a shootout between police and a man near a train station in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood early on Friday, December 23. Italy's interior minister Marco Minniti said the man killed in the shootout is "without a shadow of doubt" the suspected Berlin Christmas market attacker, Anis Amri.
Raquel Barbosa poses on Sunday, December 25 in Areia, Brazil holding her twin daughters Eloisa, left, and Eloa, both 8 months old and both born with microcephaly. Raquel said she contracted Zika during her pregnancy.
Raquel Barbosa poses on Sunday, December 25 in Areia, Brazil holding her twin daughters Eloisa, left, and Eloa, both 8 months old and both born with microcephaly. Raquel said she contracted Zika during her pregnancy.
A cargo ship, M/V Shuttle RORO 5 drifts near the shore south of Manila, Philippines after Typhoon Nock-Ten roared over this congested region on Monday, December 26. The typhoon has left more than 11,000 passengers stranded and forced the closure of ports in the Southeast Asian country.
A cargo ship, M/V Shuttle RORO 5 drifts near the shore south of Manila, Philippines after Typhoon Nock-Ten roared over this congested region on Monday, December 26. The typhoon has left more than 11,000 passengers stranded and forced the closure of ports in the Southeast Asian country.
US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power raises her hand to signal her official abstention during a vote by the United Nations Security Council in New York on Friday, December 23. The United Nations Security Council on Friday passed a resolution condemning Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The United States abstained on the resolution, allowing it to pass, rather than vetoing it -- as it usually does with resolutions it sees as overly critical of Israel.
US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power raises her hand to signal her official abstention during a vote by the United Nations Security Council in New York on Friday, December 23. The United Nations Security Council on Friday passed a resolution condemning Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The United States abstained on the resolution, allowing it to pass, rather than vetoing it -- as it usually does with resolutions it sees as overly critical of Israel.
A woman talks with members of the Chicago Police Department at the scene of a shooting on Sunday, December 25, in Chicago.
A woman talks with members of the Chicago Police Department at the scene of a shooting on Sunday, December 25, in Chicago.
A 75-year old breeder, Seydi Turan, carries a lamb on his shoulder in Sanliurfa, Turkey on Thursday, December 29. He and his wife take care of approximately 500 sheep night and day in a tent which he set up with the help of his wife.
A 75-year old breeder, Seydi Turan, carries a lamb on his shoulder in Sanliurfa, Turkey on Thursday, December 29. He and his wife take care of approximately 500 sheep night and day in a tent which he set up with the help of his wife.
Fire crews work to extinguish a burning oil well on the outskirts of Qayyarah on Friday, December 23, in Iraq. The fire crews, brought in from Kirkuk, have been working tirelessly with oil company representatives to extinguish the oil wells set ablaze by ISIS on their retreat from the city more than two months ago.
Fire crews work to extinguish a burning oil well on the outskirts of Qayyarah on Friday, December 23, in Iraq. The fire crews, brought in from Kirkuk, have been working tirelessly with oil company representatives to extinguish the oil wells set ablaze by ISIS on their retreat from the city more than two months ago.
Nicklen, a loggerhead sea turtle which received care at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida, is cheered on by the crowd during its release on Tuesday, December 27. Nicklen was found floating in the Jupiter Inlet last October.
Nicklen, a loggerhead sea turtle which received care at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida, is cheered on by the crowd during its release on Tuesday, December 27. Nicklen was found floating in the Jupiter Inlet last October.
Indian officials and bystanders gather beside the wreckage of train carriages on Wednesday, December 28, following a train crash in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. At least two people died and 28 were injured after a train derailed near the site of a previous rail accident.
Indian officials and bystanders gather beside the wreckage of train carriages on Wednesday, December 28, following a train crash in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. At least two people died and 28 were injured after a train derailed near the site of a previous rail accident.
Workers carry raw materials for brewing liquor out of a container at a distillery north of China&#39;s Hebei Province, on Friday, December 23. Liquor enterprises here have been busy since winter started.
Workers carry raw materials for brewing liquor out of a container at a distillery north of China's Hebei Province, on Friday, December 23. Liquor enterprises here have been busy since winter started.
Indians participate in an attempt to create a world record of mass Shirodhara, an Ayurveda therapy that involves gently pouring meditated oil over the forehead, in Ahmadabad, India, on Saturday, December 24. The event was held to create awareness about Ayurveda practice, the traditional Hindu system of medicine.
Indians participate in an attempt to create a world record of mass Shirodhara, an Ayurveda therapy that involves gently pouring meditated oil over the forehead, in Ahmadabad, India, on Saturday, December 24. The event was held to create awareness about Ayurveda practice, the traditional Hindu system of medicine.
A group of hostages are released from a Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane Friday, December 23, in Valletta, Malta, after it was hijacked en route to Libya.
A group of hostages are released from a Afriqiyah Airways A320 plane Friday, December 23, in Valletta, Malta, after it was hijacked en route to Libya.
Indian women pour milk into the sea as an offering during a ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami at Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday, December 26. The earthquake and tsunami that struck the Indian Ocean on December 26, 2004 killed over 200,000 people and devastated coastal communities.
Indian women pour milk into the sea as an offering during a ceremony for the victims of the 2004 tsunami at Marina Beach in Chennai on Monday, December 26. The earthquake and tsunami that struck the Indian Ocean on December 26, 2004 killed over 200,000 people and devastated coastal communities.
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of roadside bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, December 28.
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of roadside bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, December 28.
Filipino residents search for salvageable materials following a fire in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, December 28.
Filipino residents search for salvageable materials following a fire in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday, December 28.
Storm Barbara blows into Manchester city center on Friday, December 23. The effects of the wind are amplified at the foot of the Beetham Tower.
Storm Barbara blows into Manchester city center on Friday, December 23. The effects of the wind are amplified at the foot of the Beetham Tower.
A girl fishes with bare hands on the dried bed of the River Tawi in Jammu, India on Friday, December 23.
A girl fishes with bare hands on the dried bed of the River Tawi in Jammu, India on Friday, December 23. See last week in 30 photos.
