Transgender boy is barred from Boy Scouts

Story highlights "I felt very upset but then very angry," Joe says

The Scouts go by a person's biological sex

(CNN) All 8-year-old Joe Maldonado wanted was to keep hanging out with his Cub Scouts friends.

But after a month of science experiments and barbeques at a New Jersey chapter, he was told he's no longer welcome.

The reason he was given: he was born a girl.

Joe is transgender. Until two years ago, he'd gone by Jodi.

"I felt very upset but then very angry because it's just not fair that because I was born a girl they won't let me in," Joe told CNN.

