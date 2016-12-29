John D. Sutter is a columnist for CNN Opinion who focuses on climate change and social justice. Follow him on Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook or subscribe to his email newsletter.

Shishmaref, Alaska (CNN) Sick of the cold? Tired of ice? This little Inupiat village -- about 30 miles from the Arctic Circle -- would gladly take a dose of both.

"I miss that cold-cold weather," said Hazel Fernandez, 62. "It's too weird. It's too warm."

Outside, Shishmaref, Alaska, looked like this:

My phone showed the temperature at 24 degrees Fahrenheit.

But that felt downright steamy to Fernandez and others.