Story highlights Former South Carolina police officer faces a jury for a second time in controversial killing of an African-American man.

Prosecutors are retrying Michael Slager after a mistrial was declared earlier in December

(CNN) A former police officer charged with murdering a black motorist in North Charleston, South Carolina, will go on trial for a second time on March 1, a court has ordered.

A state judge had declared a mistria l in the case of Michael Thomas Slager, who is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott, on December 5 after jurors failed to reach a verdict following 22 hours of deliberation.

The April 2015 killing was among a string of fatal police shootings of African-Americans that fueled nationwide protests, which became even more visible after the death of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

Slager shot and killed Scott , after an April 4, 2015, traffic stop. The shooting was captured on a bystander's cellphone video, which showed Scott running away as Slager fired eight times, striking Scott three times in the back.

This photo from the family of Walter Scott shows ex-police officer Michael Slager readying to shoot Scott.

The jurors -- 11 white people and one black person -- were deadlocked several times after the five-week trial. Judge Clifton Newman had also allowed the jury to consider the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter, meaning the killing happened in the heat of passion. That charge carries a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison. One juror, in a note, said he couldn't vote for a conviction and wouldn't change his mind.

