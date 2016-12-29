Story highlights Former South Carolina police officer faces a jury for a second time in controversial killing of an African-American man.

Prosecutors are retrying Michael Slager after a mistrial was declared earlier in December

(CNN) A former police officer charged with murdering a black motorist in North Charleston, South Carolina, will go on trial for a second time on March 1, a court has ordered.

A state judge had declared a mistria l in the case of Michael Thomas Slager, who is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott, on December 5 after jurors failed to reach a verdict following 22 hours of deliberation.

The April 2015 killing was among a string of fatal police shootings of African-Americans that fueled nationwide protests, which became even more visible after the death of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

Slager shot and killed Scott , after an April 4, 2015, traffic stop. The shooting was captured on a bystander's cellphone video, which showed Scott running away as Slager fired eight times, striking Scott three times in the back.

This photo from the family of Walter Scott shows ex-police officer Michael Slager readying to shoot Scott.

The jurors -- 11 white people and one black person -- were deadlocked several times after the five-week trial. In the last trial, Judge Clifton Newmans allowed the jury to consider the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter, meaning the killing happened in the heat of passion. One juror, in a note, said he couldn't vote for a conviction and wouldn't change his mind.

