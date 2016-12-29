Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Here's what you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Russia hacking

The US is prepping the big payback. The Obama administration may outline today how it'll retaliate against Russia for messing with our elections. The "proportional response," as it calls it, will include sanctions and the very ominous-sounding "covert actions at a time of its choosing." Russia's response? Bring it on, there's more where that came from.

2. Rodrigo Duterte