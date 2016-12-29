Uganda's 'Rugby Cranes' rising on a hymn and a prayer

Story highlights Uganda makes Sevens World Series debut

Team inspired by traditional hymn

Two wins over Olympic semifinalist Japan

(CNN) The singing might not quite be at the level of a professional choir, but the words say it all for Uganda's rugby sevens team.

"I know the Lord will make a way for me."

It's been a long wait for the African side to make its debut on the elite Sevens World Series circuit, and now they've had a taste of top-level action the players can't wait for more.

"This has really opened up big doors and windows for the young players back at home," team captain Eric Kasiita told CNN's World Rugby show at December's Dubai Sevens.

"I guess they are looking up to young boys, because this is a very young team, and I'm sure very many want to break through and join the team."