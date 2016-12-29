Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 South African swimmer Chad Le Clos glances at US swimmer Michael Phelps during the Olympic final of the 200-meter butterfly on Tuesday, August 9. Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, won the race for his 20th career gold medal. He avenged one of the few losses of his Olympic career -- a second-place finish to Le Clos in 2012. Le Clos finished fourth. Hide Caption 1 of 100

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt looks back at his Olympic competitors during a 100-meter semifinal on Sunday, August 14. Bolt won the final a short time later, becoming the first man in history to win the 100 meters at three straight Olympic Games.

A man knocks down a baseball bat that flew into the stands during a spring-training game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Saturday, March 5. The bat was heading toward a young boy who was looking at a cell phone.

Japanese diver Minami Itahashi splashes into the water during the Olympics' 10-meter platform event on Thursday, August 18.

Rafael Nadal returns a ball during the Barcelona Open final, which he won Sunday, April 24, in Barcelona, Spain. It was Nadal's 49th clay-court title, tying the record set by Guillermo Vilas.

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning Game 7 of the World Series on Thursday, November 3. The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings to end the longest championship drought in major US sports. The Cubs hadn't won the World Series since 1908.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson strikes a Heisman-esque pose during a home game against North Carolina State on Saturday, October 22. Many consider Jackson to be the Heisman Trophy front-runner this season.

South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju takes a selfie with North Korean gymnast Hong Un-jong during Olympic training in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 4.

From left, San Francisco 49ers Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel in protest during the national anthem on Sunday, October 2. Since the beginning of the season, Kaepernick has refused to stand during the national anthem because he will not "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed fouls a pitch off his face during a Major League Baseball game in Phoenix on Friday, April 22. He shook off the pain and got a base hit.

Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen crashes in the arrival area after winning the World Cup slalom race in Wengen, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 17.

Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, February 7. Manning, who retired after the season, is the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. He also won with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007.

US gymnast Simone Biles competes on the vault after winning Olympic gold in the individual all-around on Thursday, August 11. Biles also won team gold earlier in the week.

Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson, dressed up as a dinosaur, warms up before an NFL game against the New York Jets on Monday, October 17. It was his punishment for losing a friendly throwing competition.

Seattle's Hisashi Iwakuma throws a pitch to a San Diego batter during a Major League Baseball game on Tuesday, May 31.

LeBron James, left, hugs Kevin Love after the Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 19. Cleveland defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 for the first championship in franchise history. It is also the city of Cleveland's first major sports title since 1964.

Neymar, a forward for FC Barcelona, concentrates on the ball during a Spanish league match against city rivals Espanyol on Saturday, January 2.

Orlando's Aaron Gordon leaps over the team's mascot, Stuff the Magic Dragon, during the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, February 13. Gordon scored a perfect 50 on the dunk, one of three 50s he had in the final round. But Zach LaVine had four and went on to win.

The car of Wein Han and Jean-Pierre Garcin travels through the Gobi Desert of Inner Mongolia as they race in the Silk Way Rally on Friday, July 22. The event started in Moscow and ended in Beijing.

Texas second baseman Rougned Odor, right, punches Toronto outfielder Jose Bautista during a Major League Baseball game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, May 15. The confrontation, which sparked a bench-clearing brawl, came after the base-running Bautista slid hard into second to try to break up a double play. Both players were ejected, as were several others involved in the brawl afterward.

NBA star Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd in Los Angeles after playing the final game of his 20-year career on Wednesday, April 13. Bryant, the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finished the game with 60 points and rallied the Lakers to a comeback victory against Utah.

Argentina's Francesca Baruzzi Farriol loses a ski Tuesday, February 16, during a giant-slalom race at the Winter Youth Olympics. The games were held in Lillehammer, Norway.

Brooklyn center Brook Lopez, right, battles Cleveland's Tristan Thompson for a rebound during an NBA game in New York on Wednesday, January 20.

SoftBank Team Japan sails in New York as it competes in an America's Cup World Series race on Saturday, May 7.

Manny Pacquiao punches Timothy Bradley Jr. during their welterweight fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision.

Olympic legend Michael Phelps helps Arizona State students try to distract a free-throw shooter during a college basketball game on Thursday, January 28. The Oregon State shooter missed both of his shots after Phelps popped out of the "Curtain of Distraction."

Horses and their jockeys fall over a fence Saturday, April 9, during the Grand National steeplechase in Liverpool, England.

Thousands of cross-country skiers race near the village of Sils, Switzerland, as they participate in the annual Engadin Ski Marathon on Sunday, March 13.

Gael Monfils dives for a forehand during his fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Monday, January 25.

Fernando Alonso crashes into a wall during the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 20. Alonso was going 200 mph at the time of the crash, but he emerged unscathed. "I am lucky to be here and thankful to be here. It was a scary moment and a scary crash," he said.

Lawrence Erekosima celebrates in the confetti after Alabama won the championship game of the College Football Playoff on Monday, January 11. Alabama defeated Clemson 45-40 for its fourth national title in seven years.

Players crowd the crease of Florida goalie Roberto Luongo during an NHL playoff game in New York on Wednesday, April 20.

New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud snags a foul ball in Atlanta on Friday, April 22.

Venezuela's Maryoly Gomez pulls the hair of Uruguay's Victoria Rios during a rugby sevens match in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, March 6.

Fans of the Seattle Mariners hold up signs for pitcher Felix Hernandez as he winds up for a pitch on Sunday, April 10. The "K" stands for strikeout in baseball terminology.

Tina Weirather, a skier from Liechtenstein, races during the World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Thursday, March 17. She finished first in the super-G -- her second World Cup victory of the season.

Australian rugby player Rory Arnold bleeds from his head Saturday, June 18, during a Test match against England in Melbourne.

A giant bubble covers the face of Hanser Alberto as the Texas Rangers shortstop chews gum on Wednesday, May 4.

A woman sunbathes during a Formula One practice session in Monaco on Thursday, May 26.

Players from Detroit and Tampa Bay fight during an NHL playoff game on Friday, April 15.

Formula One driver Jolyon Palmer qualifies for the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday, April 16.

Melbourne's Daisy Pearce catches a hand to the face during an Australian Football League match on Sunday, May 22.

The crew of Oracle Team USA stands on its capsized boat during a practice session in Chicago on Friday, June 10.

Leicester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy after defeating Everton at home on Saturday, May 7. The English soccer club, a 5,000-to-1 long shot at the start of the season, actually clinched the league title earlier in the week when second-place Tottenham failed to win against Chelsea.

German ski jumper Andreas Wank soars through the air Sunday, January 3, during the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after missing his shot in the penalty shootout against Chile on Sunday, June 26. Chile won the shootout 4-2 to edge Argentina in the final of the Copa America Centenario. Argentina has lost tournament finals in the last three summers: the World Cup final in 2014, the Copa America final in 2015 and the Centenario in 2016. After the match, Messi said he would retire from international soccer. But he returned to the team a couple of months later.

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton crowd-surfs after his victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 10. This was his fourth time winning the race.

Horses race in Laytown, Ireland, on Tuesday, September 13.

TV reporter Guerin Austin is an unlucky bystander as David Ortiz is doused by his Boston teammates on Saturday, May 14. Ortiz had just won a game with a base hit. Austin was good-natured about the incident on Twitter and wore a light-blue raincoat the next day.

Clayton Oliver of the Melbourne Demons is tackled during an Australian Football League match against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, May 15.

Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, July 10. It was his third Grand Slam title.

Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal at the Ice Hockey World Championships on Sunday, May 22. Canada defeated Finland 2-0 in the final.

US swimmer Katie Ledecky blows away the field in the Olympic final of the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday, August 7. The 19-year-old smashed her own world record to win in 3:56.46 -- nearly five seconds ahead of her closest rival.

Albert Pujols' helmet goes flying after he was hit in the head by a Tony Barnette pitch on Tuesday, July 19. The Angels star recovered quickly and stayed in the game.

Flares, thrown onto the field from the stands, interrupt the Euro 2016 match between Croatia and the Czech Republic on Friday, June 17.

Jose Montoya falls off an ostrich during a race in Shakopee, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 16. "Extreme Race Day" also featured camel, horse and zebra races.

Bob Hawkins performs a flaming burnout during the Dragstalgia event in Wellingborough, England, on Saturday, July 16.

New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin, left, helps Abbey D'Agostino of the United States after they collided during the Olympics' 5,000-meter semifinal on Tuesday, August 16. Both runners managed to finish the race, and fans applauded their outstanding display of sportsmanship.

Washington outfielder Ben Revere tries to make a diving catch during a Major League Baseball game on Wednesday, June 15.

MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci crashes Sunday, June 5, at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain. He finished the race in ninth.

Jonathan Paredes dives into Texas' Possum Kingdom Lake on Saturday, June 4. Paredes finished first in what was the opening event of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

Golfer Rickie Fowler shrugs as his US teammates kiss their wives and girlfriends during a team photo on Sunday, October 2. The Americans had just won their first Ryder Cup since 2008.

The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate Sunday, June 12, after winning the Stanley Cup Final in San Jose, California. The Penguins defeated San Jose in six games for their fourth title in franchise history.

US Marines stand with the American flag before the national anthem was sung at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 12.

Mahesh Maharjan poses for a picture before taking part in the Dharmashree bodybuilding competition in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, September 29.

A rainbow appears over Nationals Park during a Major League Baseball game in Washington on Saturday, July 16.

South African swimmer Christopher Reid competes in the 100-meter backstroke during the Olympic Games on Sunday, August 7.

Serena Williams celebrates her seventh Wimbledon title on Saturday, July 9. The American defeated Germany's Angelique Kerber for her 22nd Grand Slam -- tying Steffi Graf for the most in the Open era.

Divers jump off a 72-foot monolith in Portugal's Azores region before a Cliff Diving World Series event on Thursday, July 7.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor celebrates with two championship belts after knocking out Eddie Alvarez in New York on Sunday, November 13. McGregor was the featherweight champion coming into the bout, and his victory over Alvarez gave him the lightweight title. He is the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.

The Olympic diving pool turned green in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, August 9. Officials blamed the color change on a chemical imbalance in the water, but they said there were no health risks to the athletes.

A cell phone falls out of the pocket of French fencer Enzo Lefort as he competes against Germany's Peter Joppich during the Olympics on Sunday, August 7.

Several Erie Otters sit on the bench during an Ontario Hockey League game on Thursday

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Chinese gymnast Tan Jiaxin competes on the uneven bars during the Olympics on Sunday, August 7. Hide Caption 75 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Fans in Lisbon, Portugal, celebrate after Portugal defeated France in the final of Euro 2016 on Sunday, July 10. It was the soccer team's first major title. Hide Caption 76 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Son Yeon-jae, a rhythmic gymnast from South Korea, competes in the Olympics' individual all-around on Friday, August 19. Hide Caption 77 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Cyclists race past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the last stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 24. Hide Caption 78 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Heather Clatworthy celebrates Wednesday, July 27, after she became the first swimmer in nearly 90 years to cross a 13-mile stretch of sea off Ireland's north coast. She swam from Moville to Portstewart in four hours and 15 minutes. Hide Caption 79 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 The baton is dropped between Americans Allyson Felix and English Gardner, who were running a 4x100-meter relay at the Olympics on Thursday, August 18. An appeals process found that an opposing runner bumped Felix, and the team was able to run again and clinch a spot in the next day's final -- which it won. Hide Caption 80 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Brazil fans cheer on their women's volleyball team during an Olympic quarterfinal match against China on Wednesday, August 17. Hide Caption 81 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 A sea turtle swims under Ironman triathletes in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday, October 8. Hide Caption 82 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Little League baseball players from Maine-Endwell, New York, celebrate after they beat a team from South Korea to win the Little League World Series on Sunday, August 28. It's the first American team to win the competition since 2011. Hide Caption 83 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Golf legend Gary Player, left, and basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming talk during a celebrity pro-am in Haikou, China, on Sunday, October 23. Yao is 7 feet, 6 inches -- a full 2 feet taller than Player. Hide Caption 84 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham sticks his head through a sideline kicking net after scoring the go-ahead touchdown against Baltimore on Sunday, October 16. Beckham and the net have had an interesting relationship, to say the least. Beckham attacked the net in anger three weeks before this, and then a couple of games later he hugged the net to "make up." This time around, he even got on one knee in a mock proposal. Hide Caption 85 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon is consoled by teammates after hitting a leadoff home run against the New York Mets on Monday, September 26. Gordon and the rest of the Marlins were mourning teammate Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident the day before at the age of 24. Hide Caption 86 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, Tennessee, hosted a college football game between Virginia Tech and Tennessee on Saturday, September 10. It set a new NCAA attendance record with a crowd of 156,990. Hide Caption 87 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Ireland's Fiona Doyle swims the 200-meter backstroke at the Olympics on Wednesday, August 10. Hide Caption 88 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Villanova's Kris Jenkins shoots a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 4. The Wildcats defeated North Carolina 77-74 for their first national title since 1985. Hide Caption 89 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 China's Qin Kai proposes to fellow diver He Zi after she received Olympic silver in the 3-meter springboard on Sunday, August 14. Hide Caption 90 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 American athlete Regas Woods competes in the long jump during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, September 17. Hide Caption 91 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Tim Tebow crashes into the outfield wall as he tries to catch a fly ball during a minor-league baseball game in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, October 11. The former Heisman Trophy winner, who last played in the NFL in 2012, is now giving pro baseball a shot. Hide Caption 92 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Olympians compete in the BMX quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 18. Hide Caption 93 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Tochinoshin, top, throws Myogiryu to win a match Friday, September 23, at the Grand Sumo Autumn Tournament in Tokyo. Hide Caption 94 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Olympic gold-medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez flips as she throws the first pitch before a New York Mets game on Saturday, September 3. Hide Caption 95 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Professional basketball players, including NBA star Tony Parker, play on the Aletsch Glacier in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday, September 14. It was a promotional event for Tissot, one of Parker's sponsors. Hide Caption 96 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a tackle by Dimitri Payet during the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France on Sunday, July 10. Portugal won despite Ronaldo being forced to leave the game with a knee injury. Hide Caption 97 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Jorge Masvidal punches Ross Pearson during their UFC bout in Atlanta on Saturday, July 30. Masvidal won by unanimous decision. Hide Caption 98 of 100

Photos: What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016 Formula One drivers line up at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 18. Hide Caption 99 of 100