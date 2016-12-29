2016: The best sports year ever?

What a shot! 100 amazing sports moments from 2016
A man knocks down a baseball bat that flew into the stands during a spring-training game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Saturday, March 5. The bat was heading toward a young boy who was looking at a cell phone.
Japanese diver Minami Itahashi splashes into the water during the Olympics' 10-meter platform event on Thursday, August 18.
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson strikes a Heisman-esque pose during a home game against North Carolina State on Saturday, October 22. Many consider Jackson to be the Heisman Trophy front-runner this season.
South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju takes a selfie with North Korean gymnast Hong Un-jong during Olympic training in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 4.
Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed fouls a pitch off his face during a Major League Baseball game in Phoenix on Friday, April 22. He shook off the pain and got a base hit.
Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen crashes in the arrival area after winning the World Cup slalom race in Wengen, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 17.
Seattle's Hisashi Iwakuma throws a pitch to a San Diego batter during a Major League Baseball game on Tuesday, May 31.
Neymar, a forward for FC Barcelona, concentrates on the ball during a Spanish league match against city rivals Espanyol on Saturday, January 2.
The car of Wein Han and Jean-Pierre Garcin travels through the Gobi Desert of Inner Mongolia as they race in the Silk Way Rally on Friday, July 22. The event started in Moscow and ended in Beijing.
Argentina's Francesca Baruzzi Farriol loses a ski Tuesday, February 16, during a giant-slalom race at the Winter Youth Olympics. The games were held in Lillehammer, Norway.
Brooklyn center Brook Lopez, right, battles Cleveland's Tristan Thompson for a rebound during an NBA game in New York on Wednesday, January 20.
SoftBank Team Japan sails in New York as it competes in an America's Cup World Series race on Saturday, May 7.
Manny Pacquiao punches Timothy Bradley Jr. during their welterweight fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision.
Horses and their jockeys fall over a fence Saturday, April 9, during the Grand National steeplechase in Liverpool, England.
Thousands of cross-country skiers race near the village of Sils, Switzerland, as they participate in the annual Engadin Ski Marathon on Sunday, March 13.
Gael Monfils dives for a forehand during his fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Monday, January 25.
Lawrence Erekosima celebrates in the confetti after Alabama won the championship game of the College Football Playoff on Monday, January 11. Alabama defeated Clemson 45-40 for its fourth national title in seven years.
Players crowd the crease of Florida goalie Roberto Luongo during an NHL playoff game in New York on Wednesday, April 20.
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud snags a foul ball in Atlanta on Friday, April 22.
Venezuela's Maryoly Gomez pulls the hair of Uruguay's Victoria Rios during a rugby sevens match in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, March 6.
Fans of the Seattle Mariners hold up signs for pitcher Felix Hernandez as he winds up for a pitch on Sunday, April 10. The "K" stands for strikeout in baseball terminology.
Tina Weirather, a skier from Liechtenstein, races during the World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Thursday, March 17. She finished first in the super-G -- her second World Cup victory of the season.
Australian rugby player Rory Arnold bleeds from his head Saturday, June 18, during a Test match against England in Melbourne.
A giant bubble covers the face of Hanser Alberto as the Texas Rangers shortstop chews gum on Wednesday, May 4.
A woman sunbathes during a Formula One practice session in Monaco on Thursday, May 26.
Players from Detroit and Tampa Bay fight during an NHL playoff game on Friday, April 15.
Formula One driver Jolyon Palmer qualifies for the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday, April 16.
Melbourne's Daisy Pearce catches a hand to the face during an Australian Football League match on Sunday, May 22.
The crew of Oracle Team USA stands on its capsized boat during a practice session in Chicago on Friday, June 10.
German ski jumper Andreas Wank soars through the air Sunday, January 3, during the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after missing his shot in the penalty shootout against Chile on Sunday, June 26. Chile won the shootout 4-2 to edge Argentina in the final of the Copa America Centenario. Argentina has lost tournament finals in the last three summers: the World Cup final in 2014, the Copa America final in 2015 and the Centenario in 2016. After the match, Messi said he would retire from international soccer. But he returned to the team a couple of months later.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton crowd-surfs after his victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 10. This was his fourth time winning the race.
Horses race in Laytown, Ireland, on Tuesday, September 13.
Clayton Oliver of the Melbourne Demons is tackled during an Australian Football League match against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, May 15.
Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal at the Ice Hockey World Championships on Sunday, May 22. Canada defeated Finland 2-0 in the final.
Albert Pujols' helmet goes flying after he was hit in the head by a Tony Barnette pitch on Tuesday, July 19. The Angels star recovered quickly and stayed in the game.
Jose Montoya falls off an ostrich during a race in Shakopee, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 16. "Extreme Race Day" also featured camel, horse and zebra races.
Bob Hawkins performs a flaming burnout during the Dragstalgia event in Wellingborough, England, on Saturday, July 16.
Washington outfielder Ben Revere tries to make a diving catch during a Major League Baseball game on Wednesday, June 15.
MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci crashes Sunday, June 5, at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain. He finished the race in ninth.
Jonathan Paredes dives into Texas' Possum Kingdom Lake on Saturday, June 4. Paredes finished first in what was the opening event of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate Sunday, June 12, after winning the Stanley Cup Final in San Jose, California. The Penguins defeated San Jose in six games for their fourth title in franchise history.
US Marines stand with the American flag before the national anthem was sung at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 12.
Mahesh Maharjan poses for a picture before taking part in the Dharmashree bodybuilding competition in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, September 29.
A rainbow appears over Nationals Park during a Major League Baseball game in Washington on Saturday, July 16.
South African swimmer Christopher Reid competes in the 100-meter backstroke during the Olympic Games on Sunday, August 7.
Divers jump off a 72-foot monolith in Portugal's Azores region before a Cliff Diving World Series event on Thursday, July 7.
UFC fighter Conor McGregor celebrates with two championship belts after knocking out Eddie Alvarez in New York on Sunday, November 13. McGregor was the featherweight champion coming into the bout, and his victory over Alvarez gave him the lightweight title. He is the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.
Several Erie Otters sit on the bench during an Ontario Hockey League game on Thursday, October 6.
Chinese gymnast Tan Jiaxin competes on the uneven bars during the Olympics on Sunday, August 7.
Son Yeon-jae, a rhythmic gymnast from South Korea, competes in the Olympics' individual all-around on Friday, August 19.
Cyclists race past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the last stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 24.
Brazil fans cheer on their women's volleyball team during an Olympic quarterfinal match against China on Wednesday, August 17.
A sea turtle swims under Ironman triathletes in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday, October 8.
Little League baseball players from Maine-Endwell, New York, celebrate after they beat a team from South Korea to win the Little League World Series on Sunday, August 28. It's the first American team to win the competition since 2011.
Golf legend Gary Player, left, and basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming talk during a celebrity pro-am in Haikou, China, on Sunday, October 23. Yao is 7 feet, 6 inches -- a full 2 feet taller than Player.
Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, Tennessee, hosted a college football game between Virginia Tech and Tennessee on Saturday, September 10. It set a new NCAA attendance record with a crowd of 156,990.
Ireland's Fiona Doyle swims the 200-meter backstroke at the Olympics on Wednesday, August 10.
Olympians compete in the BMX quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 18.
Tochinoshin, top, throws Myogiryu to win a match Friday, September 23, at the Grand Sumo Autumn Tournament in Tokyo.
Olympic gold-medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez flips as she throws the first pitch before a New York Mets game on Saturday, September 3.
Professional basketball players, including NBA star Tony Parker, play on the Aletsch Glacier in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday, September 14. It was a promotional event for Tissot, one of Parker's sponsors.
Jorge Masvidal punches Ross Pearson during their UFC bout in Atlanta on Saturday, July 30. Masvidal won by unanimous decision.
Formula One drivers line up at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 18.
