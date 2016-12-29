Breaking News

2016: The best sports year ever?

By Brandon Griggs, CNN

Updated 12:10 PM ET, Thu December 29, 2016

South African swimmer Chad Le Clos glances at US swimmer Michael Phelps during the Olympic final of the 200-meter butterfly on Tuesday, August 9. Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, won the race for his 20th career gold medal. He avenged one of the few losses of his Olympic career -- a second-place finish to Le Clos in 2012. Le Clos finished fourth.
South African swimmer Chad Le Clos glances at US swimmer Michael Phelps during the Olympic final of the 200-meter butterfly on Tuesday, August 9. Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, won the race for his 20th career gold medal. He avenged one of the few losses of his Olympic career -- a second-place finish to Le Clos in 2012. Le Clos finished fourth.
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt looks back at his Olympic competitors during a 100-meter semifinal on Sunday, August 14. Bolt won the final a short time later, becoming the first man in history to win the 100 meters at three straight Olympic Games.
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt looks back at his Olympic competitors during a 100-meter semifinal on Sunday, August 14. Bolt won the final a short time later, becoming the first man in history to win the 100 meters at three straight Olympic Games.
A man knocks down a baseball bat that flew into the stands during a spring-training game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Saturday, March 5. The bat was heading toward a young boy who was looking at a cell phone.
A man knocks down a baseball bat that flew into the stands during a spring-training game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Saturday, March 5. The bat was heading toward a young boy who was looking at a cell phone.
Japanese diver Minami Itahashi splashes into the water during the Olympics' 10-meter platform event on Thursday, August 18.
Japanese diver Minami Itahashi splashes into the water during the Olympics' 10-meter platform event on Thursday, August 18.
Rafael Nadal returns a ball during the Barcelona Open final, which he won Sunday, April 24, in Barcelona, Spain. It was Nadal's 49th clay-court title, tying the record set by Guillermo Vilas.
Rafael Nadal returns a ball during the Barcelona Open final, which he won Sunday, April 24, in Barcelona, Spain. It was Nadal's 49th clay-court title, tying the record set by Guillermo Vilas.
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning Game 7 of the World Series on Thursday, November 3. The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings to end the longest championship drought in major US sports. The Cubs hadn't won the World Series since 1908.
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after winning Game 7 of the World Series on Thursday, November 3. The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings to end the longest championship drought in major US sports. The Cubs hadn't won the World Series since 1908.
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson strikes a Heisman-esque pose during a home game against North Carolina State on Saturday, October 22. Many consider Jackson to be the Heisman Trophy front-runner this season.
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson strikes a Heisman-esque pose during a home game against North Carolina State on Saturday, October 22. Many consider Jackson to be the Heisman Trophy front-runner this season.
South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju takes a selfie with North Korean gymnast Hong Un-jong during Olympic training in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 4.
South Korean gymnast Lee Eun-ju takes a selfie with North Korean gymnast Hong Un-jong during Olympic training in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 4.
From left, San Francisco 49ers Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel in protest during the national anthem on Sunday, October 2. Since the beginning of the season, Kaepernick has refused to stand during the national anthem because he will not "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."
From left, San Francisco 49ers Eli Harold, Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid kneel in protest during the national anthem on Sunday, October 2. Since the beginning of the season, Kaepernick has refused to stand during the national anthem because he will not "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."
Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed fouls a pitch off his face during a Major League Baseball game in Phoenix on Friday, April 22. He shook off the pain and got a base hit.
Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed fouls a pitch off his face during a Major League Baseball game in Phoenix on Friday, April 22. He shook off the pain and got a base hit.
Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen crashes in the arrival area after winning the World Cup slalom race in Wengen, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 17.
Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen crashes in the arrival area after winning the World Cup slalom race in Wengen, Switzerland, on Sunday, January 17.
Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, February 7. Manning, who retired after the season, is the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. He also won with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007.
Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, February 7. Manning, who retired after the season, is the first starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams. He also won with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007.
US gymnast Simone Biles competes on the vault after winning Olympic gold in the individual all-around on Thursday, August 11. Biles also won team gold earlier in the week.
US gymnast Simone Biles competes on the vault after winning Olympic gold in the individual all-around on Thursday, August 11. Biles also won team gold earlier in the week.
Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson, dressed up as a dinosaur, warms up before an NFL game against the New York Jets on Monday, October 17. It was his punishment for losing a friendly throwing competition.
Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson, dressed up as a dinosaur, warms up before an NFL game against the New York Jets on Monday, October 17. It was his punishment for losing a friendly throwing competition.
Seattle's Hisashi Iwakuma throws a pitch to a San Diego batter during a Major League Baseball game on Tuesday, May 31.
Seattle's Hisashi Iwakuma throws a pitch to a San Diego batter during a Major League Baseball game on Tuesday, May 31.
LeBron James, left, hugs Kevin Love after the Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 19. Cleveland defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 for the first championship in franchise history. It is also the city of Cleveland's first major sports title since 1964.
LeBron James, left, hugs Kevin Love after the Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 19. Cleveland defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 for the first championship in franchise history. It is also the city of Cleveland's first major sports title since 1964.
Neymar, a forward for FC Barcelona, concentrates on the ball during a Spanish league match against city rivals Espanyol on Saturday, January 2.
Neymar, a forward for FC Barcelona, concentrates on the ball during a Spanish league match against city rivals Espanyol on Saturday, January 2.
Orlando's Aaron Gordon leaps over the team's mascot, Stuff the Magic Dragon, during the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, February 13. Gordon scored a perfect 50 on the dunk, one of three 50s he had in the final round. But Zach LaVine had four and went on to win.
Orlando's Aaron Gordon leaps over the team's mascot, Stuff the Magic Dragon, during the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, February 13. Gordon scored a perfect 50 on the dunk, one of three 50s he had in the final round. But Zach LaVine had four and went on to win.
The car of Wein Han and Jean-Pierre Garcin travels through the Gobi Desert of Inner Mongolia as they race in the Silk Way Rally on Friday, July 22. The event started in Moscow and ended in Beijing.
The car of Wein Han and Jean-Pierre Garcin travels through the Gobi Desert of Inner Mongolia as they race in the Silk Way Rally on Friday, July 22. The event started in Moscow and ended in Beijing.
Texas second baseman Rougned Odor, right, punches Toronto outfielder Jose Bautista during a Major League Baseball game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, May 15. The confrontation, which sparked a bench-clearing brawl, came after the base-running Bautista slid hard into second to try to break up a double play. Both players were ejected, as were several others involved in the brawl afterward.
Texas second baseman Rougned Odor, right, punches Toronto outfielder Jose Bautista during a Major League Baseball game in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, May 15. The confrontation, which sparked a bench-clearing brawl, came after the base-running Bautista slid hard into second to try to break up a double play. Both players were ejected, as were several others involved in the brawl afterward.
NBA star Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd in Los Angeles after playing the final game of his 20-year career on Wednesday, April 13. Bryant, the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finished the game with 60 points and rallied the Lakers to a comeback victory against Utah.
NBA star Kobe Bryant waves to the crowd in Los Angeles after playing the final game of his 20-year career on Wednesday, April 13. Bryant, the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finished the game with 60 points and rallied the Lakers to a comeback victory against Utah.
Argentina's Francesca Baruzzi Farriol loses a ski Tuesday, February 16, during a giant-slalom race at the Winter Youth Olympics. The games were held in Lillehammer, Norway.
Argentina's Francesca Baruzzi Farriol loses a ski Tuesday, February 16, during a giant-slalom race at the Winter Youth Olympics. The games were held in Lillehammer, Norway.
Brooklyn center Brook Lopez, right, battles Cleveland's Tristan Thompson for a rebound during an NBA game in New York on Wednesday, January 20.
Brooklyn center Brook Lopez, right, battles Cleveland's Tristan Thompson for a rebound during an NBA game in New York on Wednesday, January 20.
SoftBank Team Japan sails in New York as it competes in an America's Cup World Series race on Saturday, May 7.
SoftBank Team Japan sails in New York as it competes in an America's Cup World Series race on Saturday, May 7.
Manny Pacquiao punches Timothy Bradley Jr. during their welterweight fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision.
Manny Pacquiao punches Timothy Bradley Jr. during their welterweight fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9. Pacquiao won by unanimous decision.
Olympic legend Michael Phelps helps Arizona State students try to distract a free-throw shooter during a college basketball game on Thursday, January 28. The Oregon State shooter missed both of his shots after Phelps popped out of the "Curtain of Distraction."
Olympic legend Michael Phelps helps Arizona State students try to distract a free-throw shooter during a college basketball game on Thursday, January 28. The Oregon State shooter missed both of his shots after Phelps popped out of the "Curtain of Distraction."
Horses and their jockeys fall over a fence Saturday, April 9, during the Grand National steeplechase in Liverpool, England.
Horses and their jockeys fall over a fence Saturday, April 9, during the Grand National steeplechase in Liverpool, England.
Thousands of cross-country skiers race near the village of Sils, Switzerland, as they participate in the annual Engadin Ski Marathon on Sunday, March 13.
Thousands of cross-country skiers race near the village of Sils, Switzerland, as they participate in the annual Engadin Ski Marathon on Sunday, March 13.
Gael Monfils dives for a forehand during his fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Monday, January 25.
Gael Monfils dives for a forehand during his fourth-round match at the Australian Open on Monday, January 25.
Fernando Alonso crashes into a wall during the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 20. Alonso was going 200 mph at the time of the crash, but he emerged unscathed. "I am lucky to be here and thankful to be here. It was a scary moment and a scary crash," he said.
Fernando Alonso crashes into a wall during the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 20. Alonso was going 200 mph at the time of the crash, but he emerged unscathed. "I am lucky to be here and thankful to be here. It was a scary moment and a scary crash," he said.
Lawrence Erekosima celebrates in the confetti after Alabama won the championship game of the College Football Playoff on Monday, January 11. Alabama defeated Clemson 45-40 for its fourth national title in seven years.
Lawrence Erekosima celebrates in the confetti after Alabama won the championship game of the College Football Playoff on Monday, January 11. Alabama defeated Clemson 45-40 for its fourth national title in seven years.
Players crowd the crease of Florida goalie Roberto Luongo during an NHL playoff game in New York on Wednesday, April 20.
Players crowd the crease of Florida goalie Roberto Luongo during an NHL playoff game in New York on Wednesday, April 20.
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud snags a foul ball in Atlanta on Friday, April 22.
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud snags a foul ball in Atlanta on Friday, April 22.
Venezuela's Maryoly Gomez pulls the hair of Uruguay's Victoria Rios during a rugby sevens match in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, March 6.
Venezuela's Maryoly Gomez pulls the hair of Uruguay's Victoria Rios during a rugby sevens match in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, March 6.
Fans of the Seattle Mariners hold up signs for pitcher Felix Hernandez as he winds up for a pitch on Sunday, April 10. The "K" stands for strikeout in baseball terminology.
Fans of the Seattle Mariners hold up signs for pitcher Felix Hernandez as he winds up for a pitch on Sunday, April 10. The "K" stands for strikeout in baseball terminology.
Tina Weirather, a skier from Liechtenstein, races during the World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Thursday, March 17. She finished first in the super-G -- her second World Cup victory of the season.
Tina Weirather, a skier from Liechtenstein, races during the World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Thursday, March 17. She finished first in the super-G -- her second World Cup victory of the season.
Chinese diver Ren Qian competes in the Olympics' 10-meter platform event on Thursday, August 18. She went on to win gold and become the youngest medal winner at the Rio Games (15 years, 180 days). Photographer Al Bello said on Instagram that he shot this image with a slow shutter speed as he followed Ren down.
Chinese diver Ren Qian competes in the Olympics' 10-meter platform event on Thursday, August 18. She went on to win gold and become the youngest medal winner at the Rio Games (15 years, 180 days). Photographer Al Bello said on Instagram that he shot this image with a slow shutter speed as he followed Ren down. Catching the Olympic moments that TV doesn't
Australian rugby player Rory Arnold bleeds from his head Saturday, June 18, during a Test match against England in Melbourne.
Australian rugby player Rory Arnold bleeds from his head Saturday, June 18, during a Test match against England in Melbourne.
A giant bubble covers the face of Hanser Alberto as the Texas Rangers shortstop chews gum on Wednesday, May 4.
A giant bubble covers the face of Hanser Alberto as the Texas Rangers shortstop chews gum on Wednesday, May 4.
A woman sunbathes during a Formula One practice session in Monaco on Thursday, May 26.
A woman sunbathes during a Formula One practice session in Monaco on Thursday, May 26.
Players from Detroit and Tampa Bay fight during an NHL playoff game on Friday, April 15.
Players from Detroit and Tampa Bay fight during an NHL playoff game on Friday, April 15.
Formula One driver Jolyon Palmer qualifies for the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday, April 16.
Formula One driver Jolyon Palmer qualifies for the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday, April 16.
Melbourne&#39;s Daisy Pearce catches a hand to the face during an Australian Football League match on Sunday, May 22.
Melbourne's Daisy Pearce catches a hand to the face during an Australian Football League match on Sunday, May 22.
The crew of Oracle Team USA stands on its capsized boat during a practice session in Chicago on Friday, June 10.
The crew of Oracle Team USA stands on its capsized boat during a practice session in Chicago on Friday, June 10.
Leicester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy after defeating Everton at home on Saturday, May 7. The English soccer club, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/02/football/gallery/leicester-city-wins-title/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a 5,000-to-1 long shot at the start of the season,&lt;/a&gt; actually clinched the league title earlier in the week when second-place Tottenham failed to win against Chelsea.
Leicester City celebrates with the Premier League trophy after defeating Everton at home on Saturday, May 7. The English soccer club, a 5,000-to-1 long shot at the start of the season, actually clinched the league title earlier in the week when second-place Tottenham failed to win against Chelsea.
German ski jumper Andreas Wank soars through the air Sunday, January 3, during the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.
German ski jumper Andreas Wank soars through the air Sunday, January 3, during the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria.
Argentina&#39;s Lionel Messi reacts after missing his shot in the penalty shootout against Chile on Sunday, June 26. Chile won the shootout 4-2 to edge Argentina in the final of the Copa America Centenario. Argentina has lost tournament finals in the last three summers: the World Cup final in 2014, the Copa America final in 2015 and the Centenario in 2016. After the match, Messi said he would retire from international soccer. But he returned to the team a couple of months later.
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after missing his shot in the penalty shootout against Chile on Sunday, June 26. Chile won the shootout 4-2 to edge Argentina in the final of the Copa America Centenario. Argentina has lost tournament finals in the last three summers: the World Cup final in 2014, the Copa America final in 2015 and the Centenario in 2016. After the match, Messi said he would retire from international soccer. But he returned to the team a couple of months later.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton crowd-surfs after his victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 10. This was his fourth time winning the race.
Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton crowd-surfs after his victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 10. This was his fourth time winning the race.
Horses race in Laytown, Ireland, on Tuesday, September 13.
Horses race in Laytown, Ireland, on Tuesday, September 13.
TV reporter Guerin Austin is an unlucky bystander as David Ortiz is doused by his Boston teammates on Saturday, May 14. Ortiz had just won a game with a base hit. Austin &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/guerinaustin/status/731925964687572992&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was good-natured about the incident on Twitter&lt;/a&gt; and wore a light-blue raincoat the next day.
TV reporter Guerin Austin is an unlucky bystander as David Ortiz is doused by his Boston teammates on Saturday, May 14. Ortiz had just won a game with a base hit. Austin was good-natured about the incident on Twitter and wore a light-blue raincoat the next day.
Clayton Oliver of the Melbourne Demons is tackled during an Australian Football League match against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, May 15.
Clayton Oliver of the Melbourne Demons is tackled during an Australian Football League match against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, May 15.
Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Milos Raonic in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/10/tennis/andy-murray-wimbledon-milos-raonic/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Wimbledon final&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, July 10. It was his third Grand Slam title.
Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Milos Raonic in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, July 10. It was his third Grand Slam title.
Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal at the Ice Hockey World Championships on Sunday, May 22. Canada defeated Finland 2-0 in the final.
Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal at the Ice Hockey World Championships on Sunday, May 22. Canada defeated Finland 2-0 in the final.
US swimmer Katie Ledecky blows away the field in the Olympic final of the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday, August 7. The 19-year-old &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/07/sport/michael-phelps-katie-ledecky-rio/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;smashed her own world record&lt;/a&gt; to win in 3:56.46 -- nearly five seconds ahead of her closest rival.
US swimmer Katie Ledecky blows away the field in the Olympic final of the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday, August 7. The 19-year-old smashed her own world record to win in 3:56.46 -- nearly five seconds ahead of her closest rival.
Albert Pujols&#39; helmet goes flying after he was hit in the head by a Tony Barnette pitch on Tuesday, July 19. The Angels star recovered quickly and stayed in the game.
Albert Pujols' helmet goes flying after he was hit in the head by a Tony Barnette pitch on Tuesday, July 19. The Angels star recovered quickly and stayed in the game.
Flares, thrown onto the field from the stands, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/17/football/gallery/euro-2016-day-8/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interrupt the Euro 2016 match&lt;/a&gt; between Croatia and the Czech Republic on Friday, June 17.
Flares, thrown onto the field from the stands, interrupt the Euro 2016 match between Croatia and the Czech Republic on Friday, June 17.
Jose Montoya falls off an ostrich during a race in Shakopee, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 16. &quot;Extreme Race Day&quot; also featured camel, horse and zebra races.
Jose Montoya falls off an ostrich during a race in Shakopee, Minnesota, on Saturday, July 16. "Extreme Race Day" also featured camel, horse and zebra races.
Bob Hawkins performs a flaming burnout during the Dragstalgia event in Wellingborough, England, on Saturday, July 16.
Bob Hawkins performs a flaming burnout during the Dragstalgia event in Wellingborough, England, on Saturday, July 16.
New Zealand&#39;s Nikki Hamblin, left, helps Abbey D&#39;Agostino of the United States after they collided during the Olympics&#39; 5,000-meter semifinal on Tuesday, August 16. Both runners managed to finish the race, and fans applauded &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nbcolympics.com/video/us-runner-finishes-race-after-falling-hard&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;their outstanding display of sportsmanship.&lt;/a&gt;
New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin, left, helps Abbey D'Agostino of the United States after they collided during the Olympics' 5,000-meter semifinal on Tuesday, August 16. Both runners managed to finish the race, and fans applauded their outstanding display of sportsmanship.
Washington outfielder Ben Revere tries to make a diving catch during a Major League Baseball game on Wednesday, June 15.
Washington outfielder Ben Revere tries to make a diving catch during a Major League Baseball game on Wednesday, June 15.
MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci crashes Sunday, June 5, at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain. He finished the race in ninth.
MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci crashes Sunday, June 5, at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain. He finished the race in ninth.
Jonathan Paredes dives into Texas&#39; Possum Kingdom Lake on Saturday, June 4. Paredes finished first in what was the opening event of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
Jonathan Paredes dives into Texas' Possum Kingdom Lake on Saturday, June 4. Paredes finished first in what was the opening event of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
Golfer Rickie Fowler shrugs as his US teammates kiss their wives and girlfriends &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/03/golf/ryder-cup-2016-reactions-obama-arnold-palmer/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;during a team photo&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, October 2. The Americans had just won &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/02/golf/golf-ryder-cup-usa-europe/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;their first Ryder Cup since 2008.&lt;/a&gt;
Golfer Rickie Fowler shrugs as his US teammates kiss their wives and girlfriends during a team photo on Sunday, October 2. The Americans had just won their first Ryder Cup since 2008.
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate Sunday, June 12, after winning the Stanley Cup Final in San Jose, California. The Penguins defeated San Jose in six games for their fourth title in franchise history.
The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate Sunday, June 12, after winning the Stanley Cup Final in San Jose, California. The Penguins defeated San Jose in six games for their fourth title in franchise history.
US Marines stand with the American flag before the national anthem was sung at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 12.
US Marines stand with the American flag before the national anthem was sung at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 12.
Mahesh Maharjan poses for a picture before taking part in the Dharmashree bodybuilding competition in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, September 29.
Mahesh Maharjan poses for a picture before taking part in the Dharmashree bodybuilding competition in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday, September 29.
A rainbow appears over Nationals Park during a Major League Baseball game in Washington on Saturday, July 16.
A rainbow appears over Nationals Park during a Major League Baseball game in Washington on Saturday, July 16.
South African swimmer Christopher Reid competes in the 100-meter backstroke during the Olympic Games on Sunday, August 7.
South African swimmer Christopher Reid competes in the 100-meter backstroke during the Olympic Games on Sunday, August 7.
Serena Williams celebrates her seventh Wimbledon title on Saturday, July 9. The American defeated Germany&#39;s Angelique Kerber &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/07/09/tennis/wimbledon-serena-williams-angelique-kerber-tennis/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;for her 22nd Grand Slam &lt;/a&gt;-- tying Steffi Graf for the most in the Open era.
Serena Williams celebrates her seventh Wimbledon title on Saturday, July 9. The American defeated Germany's Angelique Kerber for her 22nd Grand Slam -- tying Steffi Graf for the most in the Open era.
Divers jump off a 72-foot monolith in Portugal&#39;s Azores region before a Cliff Diving World Series event on Thursday, July 7.
Divers jump off a 72-foot monolith in Portugal's Azores region before a Cliff Diving World Series event on Thursday, July 7.
UFC fighter Conor McGregor celebrates with two championship belts after knocking out Eddie Alvarez in New York on Sunday, November 13. McGregor was the featherweight champion coming into the bout, and his victory over Alvarez gave him the lightweight title. He is the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.
UFC fighter Conor McGregor celebrates with two championship belts after knocking out Eddie Alvarez in New York on Sunday, November 13. McGregor was the featherweight champion coming into the bout, and his victory over Alvarez gave him the lightweight title. He is the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles simultaneously.
The Olympic diving pool turned green in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, August 9. Officials blamed &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/14/sport/olympics-green-pool/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the color change&lt;/a&gt; on a chemical imbalance in the water, but they said there were no health risks to the athletes.
The Olympic diving pool turned green in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, August 9. Officials blamed the color change on a chemical imbalance in the water, but they said there were no health risks to the athletes.
A cell phone&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/09/sport/french-fencer-drops-phone/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; falls out of the pocket of French fencer Enzo Lefort&lt;/a&gt; as he competes against Germany&#39;s Peter Joppich during the Olympics on Sunday, August 7.
A cell phone falls out of the pocket of French fencer Enzo Lefort as he competes against Germany's Peter Joppich during the Olympics on Sunday, August 7.
Several Erie Otters sit on the bench during an Ontario Hockey League game on Thursday, October 6.
Several Erie Otters sit on the bench during an Ontario Hockey League game on Thursday, October 6.
Chinese gymnast Tan Jiaxin competes on the uneven bars during the Olympics on Sunday, August 7.
Chinese gymnast Tan Jiaxin competes on the uneven bars during the Olympics on Sunday, August 7.
Fans in Lisbon, Portugal, celebrate after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/10/football/france-portugal-euro-2016-final/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Portugal defeated France&lt;/a&gt; in the final of Euro 2016 on Sunday, July 10. It was the soccer team&#39;s first major title.
Fans in Lisbon, Portugal, celebrate after Portugal defeated France in the final of Euro 2016 on Sunday, July 10. It was the soccer team's first major title.
Son Yeon-jae, a rhythmic gymnast from South Korea, competes in the Olympics&#39; individual all-around on Friday, August 19.
Son Yeon-jae, a rhythmic gymnast from South Korea, competes in the Olympics' individual all-around on Friday, August 19.
Cyclists race past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the last stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 24.
Cyclists race past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris during the last stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 24.
Heather Clatworthy celebrates Wednesday, July 27, after she became the first swimmer in nearly 90 years to cross a 13-mile stretch of sea off Ireland&#39;s north coast. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.swimmingworldmagazine.com/news/heather-clatworthy-becomes-first-to-swim-moville-to-portstewart-since-1929/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;She swam from Moville to Portstewart&lt;/a&gt; in four hours and 15 minutes.
Heather Clatworthy celebrates Wednesday, July 27, after she became the first swimmer in nearly 90 years to cross a 13-mile stretch of sea off Ireland's north coast. She swam from Moville to Portstewart in four hours and 15 minutes.
The baton is dropped between Americans Allyson Felix and English Gardner, who were running a 4x100-meter relay at the Olympics on Thursday, August 18. An appeals process found that an opposing runner bumped Felix, and the team was able to run again and clinch a spot in the next day&#39;s final -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/19/sport/olympics-rio-2016-womens-4x100m-relay/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;which it won.&lt;/a&gt;
The baton is dropped between Americans Allyson Felix and English Gardner, who were running a 4x100-meter relay at the Olympics on Thursday, August 18. An appeals process found that an opposing runner bumped Felix, and the team was able to run again and clinch a spot in the next day's final -- which it won.
Brazil fans cheer on their women&#39;s volleyball team during an Olympic quarterfinal match against China on Wednesday, August 17.
Brazil fans cheer on their women's volleyball team during an Olympic quarterfinal match against China on Wednesday, August 17.
A sea turtle swims under Ironman triathletes in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday, October 8.
A sea turtle swims under Ironman triathletes in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, on Saturday, October 8.
Little League baseball players from Maine-Endwell, New York, celebrate after they beat a team from South Korea to win the Little League World Series on Sunday, August 28. It&#39;s the first American team to win the competition since 2011.
Little League baseball players from Maine-Endwell, New York, celebrate after they beat a team from South Korea to win the Little League World Series on Sunday, August 28. It's the first American team to win the competition since 2011.
Golf legend Gary Player, left, and basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming talk during a celebrity pro-am in Haikou, China, on Sunday, October 23. Yao is 7 feet, 6 inches -- a full 2 feet taller than Player.
Golf legend Gary Player, left, and basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming talk during a celebrity pro-am in Haikou, China, on Sunday, October 23. Yao is 7 feet, 6 inches -- a full 2 feet taller than Player.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham sticks his head through a sideline kicking net after scoring the go-ahead touchdown against Baltimore on Sunday, October 16. Beckham and the net have had &lt;a href=&quot;http://nypost.com/2016/10/16/odell-beckham-takes-the-plunge-with-kicking-net/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an interesting relationship,&lt;/a&gt; to say the least. Beckham attacked the net in anger three weeks before this, and then a couple of games later he hugged the net to &quot;make up.&quot; This time around, he even got on one knee in a mock proposal.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham sticks his head through a sideline kicking net after scoring the go-ahead touchdown against Baltimore on Sunday, October 16. Beckham and the net have had an interesting relationship, to say the least. Beckham attacked the net in anger three weeks before this, and then a couple of games later he hugged the net to "make up." This time around, he even got on one knee in a mock proposal.
Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon is consoled by teammates after hitting a leadoff home run against the New York Mets on Monday, September 26. Gordon and the rest of the Marlins were mourning teammate Jose Fernandez, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/25/us/mlb-pitcher-jose-fernandez-dead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who died in a boating accident&lt;/a&gt; the day before at the age of 24.
Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon is consoled by teammates after hitting a leadoff home run against the New York Mets on Monday, September 26. Gordon and the rest of the Marlins were mourning teammate Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident the day before at the age of 24.
Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, Tennessee, hosted a college football game between Virginia Tech and Tennessee on Saturday, September 10. It set a new NCAA attendance record with a crowd of 156,990.
Bristol Motor Speedway, in Bristol, Tennessee, hosted a college football game between Virginia Tech and Tennessee on Saturday, September 10. It set a new NCAA attendance record with a crowd of 156,990.
Ireland&#39;s Fiona Doyle swims the 200-meter backstroke at the Olympics on Wednesday, August 10.
Ireland's Fiona Doyle swims the 200-meter backstroke at the Olympics on Wednesday, August 10.
Villanova&#39;s Kris Jenkins shoots a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/05/sport/gallery/ncaa-mens-basketball-championship/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the NCAA Tournament final&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, April 4. The Wildcats defeated North Carolina 77-74 for their first national title since 1985.
Villanova's Kris Jenkins shoots a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 4. The Wildcats defeated North Carolina 77-74 for their first national title since 1985.
China&#39;s Qin Kai &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/14/sport/china-diving-marriage-proposal-rio-2016-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;proposes to fellow diver He Zi&lt;/a&gt; after she received Olympic silver in the 3-meter springboard on Sunday, August 14.
China's Qin Kai proposes to fellow diver He Zi after she received Olympic silver in the 3-meter springboard on Sunday, August 14.
American athlete Regas Woods competes in the long jump during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/19/sport/rio-2016-paralympics-memorable-moments-duplicate-2/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Paralympic Games&lt;/a&gt; in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, September 17.
American athlete Regas Woods competes in the long jump during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, September 17.
Tim Tebow crashes into the outfield wall as he tries to catch a fly ball during a minor-league baseball game in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, October 11. The former Heisman Trophy winner, who last played in the NFL in 2012, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/08/opinions/coy-wire-tim-tebow-chases-dream/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;is now giving pro baseball a shot.&lt;/a&gt;
Tim Tebow crashes into the outfield wall as he tries to catch a fly ball during a minor-league baseball game in Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, October 11. The former Heisman Trophy winner, who last played in the NFL in 2012, is now giving pro baseball a shot.
Olympians compete in the BMX quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 18.
Olympians compete in the BMX quarterfinals in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, August 18.
Tochinoshin, top, throws Myogiryu to win a match Friday, September 23, at the Grand Sumo Autumn Tournament in Tokyo.
Tochinoshin, top, throws Myogiryu to win a match Friday, September 23, at the Grand Sumo Autumn Tournament in Tokyo.
Olympic gold-medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez flips as she throws the first pitch before a New York Mets game on Saturday, September 3.
Olympic gold-medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez flips as she throws the first pitch before a New York Mets game on Saturday, September 3.
Professional basketball players, including NBA star Tony Parker, play on the Aletsch Glacier in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday, September 14. It was a promotional event for Tissot, one of Parker&#39;s sponsors.
Professional basketball players, including NBA star Tony Parker, play on the Aletsch Glacier in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday, September 14. It was a promotional event for Tissot, one of Parker's sponsors.
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a tackle by Dimitri Payet during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/10/football/france-portugal-euro-2016-final/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the Euro 2016 final&lt;/a&gt; between Portugal and France on Sunday, July 10. Portugal won despite Ronaldo being forced to leave the game with a knee injury.
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a tackle by Dimitri Payet during the Euro 2016 final between Portugal and France on Sunday, July 10. Portugal won despite Ronaldo being forced to leave the game with a knee injury.
Jorge Masvidal punches Ross Pearson during their UFC bout in Atlanta on Saturday, July 30. Masvidal won by unanimous decision.
Jorge Masvidal punches Ross Pearson during their UFC bout in Atlanta on Saturday, July 30. Masvidal won by unanimous decision.
Formula One drivers line up at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 18.
Formula One drivers line up at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 18.
Retiring baseball star David Ortiz tips his cap to the home fans in Boston after playing his final game on Monday, October 10. Ortiz and the Red Sox were swept by Cleveland in the American League playoffs. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/03/sport/gallery/sports-pictures-2015/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 75 amazing sports photos from 2015&lt;/a&gt;
Retiring baseball star David Ortiz tips his cap to the home fans in Boston after playing his final game on Monday, October 10. Ortiz and the Red Sox were swept by Cleveland in the American League playoffs. See 75 amazing sports photos from 2015
(CNN)Between wars, terror attacks, a toxic presidential election and a rash of celebrity deaths, it's been a pretty lousy year for the world.

But when it comes to historic moments in sports, 2016 was a champ.
    CUBS WIN! CUBS WIN! CUBS WIN!
    That miraculous headline alone would be enough to enshrine 2016 among the most memorable years ever in sports. But the past 12 months also delivered a dramatic NCAA championship buzzer-beater, a cathartic NBA crown to title-starved Cleveland, an action-packed Summer Olympics and the triumph of a 5,000-to-1 underdog in English soccer -- a fairy tale even Hollywood might not believe.
    Yes, we lost some all-time greats in 2016: Muhammad Ali, Arnold Palmer, Pat Summitt and Gordie Howe, along with budding baseball superstar Jose Fernandez. We also said goodbye to such famous champions as Peyton Manning, Kobe Bryant, David Ortiz, Tim Duncan, Marshawn Lynch and (gulp) Alex Rodriguez, who all retired.
    But on the field, in the pool and on any other surface where top athletes compete, the year was pretty special.
    Here are eight highlights we won't soon forget.

    Alabama nips Clemson

    Alabama&#39;s Kenyan Drake returns a punt 95 yards for a touchdown against Clemson.
    Alabama's Kenyan Drake returns a punt 95 yards for a touchdown against Clemson.
    Yes, Nick Saban and Alabama won again -- their fourth championship in seven seasons. But at least they were tested this time. In a January 11 shootout filled with big plays, the Crimson Tide outlasted the Clemson Tigers 45-40 to wrap one of the most entertaining title games in recent memory. The outcome wasn't decided until Bama recovered Clemson's onside kick in the closing seconds. The two teams could potentially meet again next month in the 2017 title game.

    Peyton goes out on top

    Denver&#39;s Peyton Manning ends his career by beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
    Denver's Peyton Manning ends his career by beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
    Denver's Peyton Manning was 39 -- the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl -- and his battered body was breaking down. Carolina's Cam Newton, the NFL MVP, was 26 and in his prime. But Manning, in his final game, bested his younger rival as the Broncos beat the Panthers, 24-10, in a mostly ugly defensive battle. The win capped Manning's sure-to-be Hall of Fame career and gave him as many rings -- two -- as younger brother Eli.

    Villanova's buzzer-beater

    Villanova&#39;s Kris Jenkins launches the winning 3-pointer to win NCAA Tournament on April 4.
    Villanova's Kris Jenkins launches the winning 3-pointer to win NCAA Tournament on April 4.
    The final 4.7 seconds will be replayed over and over for eternity. After North Carolina's Marcus Paige hit an acrobatic three-point shot to tie the game, Villanova guard Ryan Arcidiacono charged upcourt and flipped the ball to a trailing Kris Jenkins, who launched the first 3-point buzzer-beater in national championship history. The shot on April 4 gave 'Nova a 77-74 win and elevated an already great game to an instant classic.

    Leicester's Cinderella story

    Nobody gave Leicester City a chance to win soccer&#39;s richest league. Nobody.
    Nobody gave Leicester City a chance to win soccer's richest league. Nobody.
    Last year, Leicester City's club spent most of the season at the bottom of the cutthroat English Premier League, narrowly avoiding being demoted to a lower division. Bookmakers gave them 5,000-1 odds to win the 2015-2016 title. But on May 2 the upstart Foxes did just that -- the first championship in their 132-year history -- stunning soccer fans and capturing the imaginations of millions around the world. Get ready for the movie.

    The Warriors win 73 games ...

    The dominant Golden State Warriors finished with an all-time best 73-9 record.
    The dominant Golden State Warriors finished with an all-time best 73-9 record.
    For the first half of the year, the Golden State Warriors were arguably the greatest show in sports, a dominant, high-scoring team whose sharpshooting guards -- Klay Thompson and two-time MVP Steph Curry -- drained silky 3-pointers from all over the court. They began the season by winning 24 straight games and finished 73-9, eclipsing the Chicago Bulls' record for the best regular season in NBA history. Then over the summer they stunned the league by adding former MVP Kevin Durant. Unfair.

    ... but it's Cleveland's turn, at last

    LeBron James hugs teammate Kevin Love after the Cavaliers claimed their first-ever NBA crown.
    LeBron James hugs teammate Kevin Love after the Cavaliers claimed their first-ever NBA crown.
    For a second straight year, prodigal son LeBron James appeared doomed in his quest to bring hard-luck Cleveland its first major sports championship since Jim Brown was lacing 'em up for the Browns in 1964. Down 3 games to 1 to the defending champion Warriors, the Cavs looked done. But James and his teammates roared back to tie the series, then won a thrilling Game 7 after LeBron blocked a potential go-ahead layup in the closing moments.

    Lightning in Rio

    Usain Bolt of Jamaica leaves the rest of the field behind in a 100-meter heat at the Rio Olympics.
    Usain Bolt of Jamaica leaves the rest of the field behind in a 100-meter heat at the Rio Olympics.
    Between the Zika virus, polluted bay waters, spotty attendance and a certain bad-boy American swimmer, the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro had plenty of problems. But the Games themselves produced spectacular moments. When he wasn't glowering under a hood, Michael Phelps won six more medals to cement his status as the most decorated Olympian of all time. His US teammates, gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky, dazzled audiences while dominating their events. And with a smile, Jamaica's electric Usain Bolt reclaimed his title as the world's fastest man.

    Holy cow!

    Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs savors his team&#39;s long-awaited title.
    Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs savors his team's long-awaited title.
    Grown men wept. Fans danced in the streets. And a vast, long-suffering fan base rejoiced at last. After a 108-year drought, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in about the most dramatic way possible, besting the resilient Cleveland Indians in extra innings of a Game 7. The details of that night -- David Ross' unlikely homer, the 17-minute rain delay, Jason Heyward's pep talk -- will be forever etched in Cubs lore.
    So yes, 2016 may have been a downer for some people. But diehard Cubs fans will tell you it was a great year.