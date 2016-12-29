Story highlights President Barack Obama says his wife and friends kept him grounded

He says his friends never call him Mr. President

Washington (CNN) As his second term as President of the United States nears its end, Barack Obama reflected on the role friendship has played in his life in a wide-ranging exit interview with his friend and former senior adviser David Axelrod, saying his relationships have given him "serenity."

"One gift I do seem to have is getting really, really good friends around me who've got my back. And that gives you a certain serenity in the midst of a lot of foolishness," Obama said in the latest episode of "The Axe Files" podcast.

He also expressed gratitude for his relationship with his wife, First Lady Michelle Obama, and how her honesty and support have helped him remain grounded through difficult times and political losses.

"And you know, Michelle, I can't underestimate the degree to which having a life partner who is so grounded and so strong and steady and fundamentally honest helped," Obama said.

