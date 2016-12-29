White House: Trump reversal of sanctions would be 'highly unusual'

Story highlights She says usually sanctions remain in place until the activity that caused the sanctions is removed

Trump said that Americans should "get on with our lives" when asked about possible Russian sanctions

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama's top adviser on homeland security and counterterrorism said Thursday that it would be "highly unusual" for President-elect Donald Trump to reverse Obama's sanctions against Russia.

"I'm not going to talk about whatever conversations the President and President-elect have had since the election," Lisa Monaco told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "I will say the reversal of sanctions ... would be highly unusual. Indeed, the sanctions usually remain in place until the activity and the reasons for them being imposed in the first place has been removed."

A senior Obama administration official acknowledged to reporters on Thursday that Trump could reverse the sanctions by executive order, but added, "I don't think it'd make a lot of sense."

On Thursday, the Obama administration sanctioned six Russian individuals and five Russian entities, as well as ordering dozens of Russian diplomats to leave the country. This is the first time the names of Russian officials involved in the hacking have become public on the sanctions list.

Read More