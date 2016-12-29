Story highlights Trump's view of computers doesn't seem to jive with that of most Americans

Trump's distrust of emails are also a way he's sought to shield himself from lawsuits

(CNN) Next month, President-elect Donald Trump will become the third US president to be inaugurated in the 21st century, an age shaped by computers and the Internet.

But for all his social media prowess, the 70-year-old incoming president remains skeptical of emails, the Internet and, ultimately, "the whole ... age of computer."

"I think the computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole, you know, age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what's going on. We have speed and we have a lot of other things, but I'm not sure you have the kind of security you need," Trump told reporters Thursday evening.

While widespread Internet and email use has made Americans more vulnerable to problems like hacking and identity theft, Trump's view of computers doesn't seem to jive with that of most Americans.

Nearly three-quarters of American adults own a desktop or laptop computer and 92% of Internet users use email, according to the Pew Research Center. Trump's soon-to-be predecessor, President Barack Obama, uses laptop computers and owns an iPad, on which he sometimes receives the President's Daily Brief of classified information.

