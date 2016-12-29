Nevada's Heller says he'll run for re-election to Senate in 2018

Story highlights Nevada GOP Sen. Dean Heller announces he will run for re-election, not governor

In 2018, 33 Senate seats will be up for grabs

Washington (CNN) Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller announced Thursday that he will forgo a run for governor in 2018 and instead run for re-election in the Senate.

The move amounts to good news for Republicans, as an open seat would have been much tougher to keep red.

In a post on his Facebook page , Heller said he and his family thought over the decision to run for governor but decided against it.

"My family and I have put much thought and prayer in considering the best way to serve the state that we love," Heller wrote. "I believe serving and running for re-election as Nevada's senior senator is where I can do the most good and have the biggest impact for Nevada. Serving as governor would be an enormous honor, but I am looking forward to being Nevada's strongest voice on Capitol Hill."

While an open race in 2018 would have been better news for Democrats, this does allow an opportunity for Democrats to close the gap in the Senate by running a candidate against Heller. Currently, the Republicans hold a slight 52-48 margin

