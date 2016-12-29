Klobuchar: 'Getting on with our lives means a life based on freedom'

Story highlights The Obama administration is expecte to announce a series of retaliation measures against Russia

Sen. Amy Klobuchar hopes Donald Trump takes Russia's involvement in the 2016 election seriously

(CNN) Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Thursday "getting on with our lives" means taking Russia's interference with the 2016 election seriously.

The Obama administration is preparing to announce a series of retaliation measures against Russia for meddling in the US election, US officials said Wednesday.

But President-elect Donald Trump appeared to brush off one-time rival Sen. Lindsey Graham's desire to impose sanctions on Russia following intelligence about Russian President Vladimir Putin's interference with the 2016 elections.

"I don't know what he's doing. I haven't spoken to Sen. Graham," Trump told journalists Wednesday. "I think we ought to get on with our lives."

Amy Klobuchar

Read More