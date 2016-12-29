Could 2017 be the year for justice reform?

Story highlights Holly Harris: 2016 was a year of national partisan gridlock, but states got things done

Holly Harris is executive director of the U.S. Justice Action Network, the largest bipartisan organization working to reform the justice system. The opinions expressed here are hers.

(CNN) 2016 will never be known as the year America engaged in deep policy debates. The presidential campaign became mired in personal attacks, Republicans and Democrats retreated to their corners, and there wasn't much oxygen left for conversations on how to fix our country's biggest problems. For that reason, groundbreaking bipartisan efforts on the Hill to reform our federal justice system failed to get a floor vote in either chamber in the 114th Congress.

And yet, justice reform may have had its strongest year ever.

As federal reform legislation stalled, focus shifted to the states, where leaders have come face-to-face with the harsh reality that we are putting too many people behind bars for too long for the wrong reasons. Because of that, taxpayers are spending too much money on a justice system that feeds a revolving door of incarceration and fails to provide the public safety return our communities deserve.