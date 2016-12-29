Did Carrie Fisher give her mom the courage to let go?

Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York on October 14, 2011. Hide Caption 1 of 24

Reynolds was a proud member of the Girl Scouts. At the time of this photo, at age 17, she had earned 42 out of a possible 100 badges in eight years of scouting. Hide Caption 2 of 24

Reynolds starred with Gene Kelly in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain." When the movie started production, Reynolds didn't know how to dance and was taught by Kelly, also the choreographer of the film. Hide Caption 3 of 24

Debbie Reynolds and Gower Champion dancing in a scene from the 1953 film "Give A Girl A Break." Hide Caption 4 of 24

Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher were married in 1955 and divorced in 1959. The couple had two children: Carrie, born in 1956, and Todd, born in 1958. Hide Caption 5 of 24

Reynolds and Fisher co-starred in "Bundle of Joy," RKO's 1956 Technicolor comedy. Hide Caption 6 of 24

A family portrait of Fisher, Reynolds and daughter Carrie, circa 1957. Hide Caption 7 of 24

A family portrait with Debbie holding Todd and father Eddie holding Carrie. Hide Caption 8 of 24

Fisher with Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor in Las Vegas in 1958. The next year Fisher left Reynolds and married Taylor. Hide Caption 9 of 24

Reynolds holds her two children, Carrie and Todd, right, during the shooting of 1959's "The Mating Game." Hide Caption 10 of 24

Reynolds and Harry Karl attend an event in Los Angeles in 1962. Hide Caption 11 of 24

Hermione Baddeley points her finger at Reynolds as Harve Presnell and Ed Begley watch during a scene from the 1964 film "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the role. Hide Caption 12 of 24

Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher in 1972. Hide Caption 13 of 24

Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in 1973, opening in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene." Carrie Fisher, seated on floor, also appeared in the musical at age 16. Hide Caption 14 of 24

Reynolds appears in an episode of "The Love Boat" with Gavin MacLeod in 1980. Hide Caption 15 of 24

Reynolds on stage for for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's Palace Theatre in 1983. Hide Caption 16 of 24

Reynolds with Todd and Carrie Fisher at the Thalians Ball in 1985. Reynolds was involved with the Thalians, a group of entertainment professionals who support mental health issues, from the 1950s. Hide Caption 17 of 24

Reynolds appears with Bea Arthur in an episode of "The Golden Girls" in 1991. Hide Caption 18 of 24

Debbie Reynolds in 2001 at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Collection, where her $30 million motion picture costume collection would be housed. Hide Caption 19 of 24

Reynolds poses with her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 13, 1997. Hide Caption 20 of 24

Reynold's appears in an episode of "Will & Grace" in 1999 with Debra Messing. Reynolds played the recurring character of Bobbi Adler, mother to Messing's Grace Adler. Hide Caption 21 of 24

Reynolds takes part in the ribbon cutting at the opening of of the Casino Club at The Greenbrier on July 2, 2010, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin; Greenbrier owner and chairman Jim Justice; Brooke Shields; Kathy Justice; and singer Jessica Simpson. Hide Caption 22 of 24

Reynolds poses before the auction of her massive collection of memorabilia from classic movies in 2011. Reynolds is siting on the throne from the 1955 movie "Virgin Queen" with a dress worn by Bette Davis, right, and Joan Collins, left. Hide Caption 23 of 24