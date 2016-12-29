Breaking News

How Debbie Reynolds fought for her life

By Mike Downey

Updated 5:47 PM ET, Thu December 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York on October 14, 2011.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York on October 14, 2011.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
Reynolds was a proud member of the Girl Scouts. At the time of this photo, at age 17, she had earned 42 out of a possible 100 badges in eight years of scouting.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds was a proud member of the Girl Scouts. At the time of this photo, at age 17, she had earned 42 out of a possible 100 badges in eight years of scouting.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
Reynolds starred with Gene Kelly in 1952&#39;s &quot;Singin&#39; in the Rain.&quot; When the movie started production, Reynolds didn&#39;t know how to dance and was taught by Kelly, also the choreographer of the film.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds starred with Gene Kelly in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain." When the movie started production, Reynolds didn't know how to dance and was taught by Kelly, also the choreographer of the film.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
Debbie Reynolds and Gower Champion dancing in a scene from the 1953 film &quot;Give A Girl A Break.&quot;
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds and Gower Champion dancing in a scene from the 1953 film "Give A Girl A Break."
Hide Caption
4 of 24
Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher were married in 1955 and divorced in 1959. The couple had two children: Carrie, born in 1956, and Todd, born in 1958.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher were married in 1955 and divorced in 1959. The couple had two children: Carrie, born in 1956, and Todd, born in 1958.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
Reynolds and Fisher co-starred in &quot;Bundle of Joy,&quot; RKO&#39;s 1956 Technicolor comedy.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds and Fisher co-starred in "Bundle of Joy," RKO's 1956 Technicolor comedy.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
A family portrait of Fisher, Reynolds and daughter Carrie, circa 1957.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
A family portrait of Fisher, Reynolds and daughter Carrie, circa 1957.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
A family portrait with Debbie holding Todd and father Eddie holding Carrie.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
A family portrait with Debbie holding Todd and father Eddie holding Carrie.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
Fisher with Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor in Las Vegas in 1958. The next year Fisher left Reynolds and married Taylor.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Fisher with Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor in Las Vegas in 1958. The next year Fisher left Reynolds and married Taylor.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
Reynolds holds her two children, Carrie and Todd, right, during the shooting of 1959&#39;s &quot;The Mating Game.&quot;
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds holds her two children, Carrie and Todd, right, during the shooting of 1959's "The Mating Game."
Hide Caption
10 of 24
Reynolds and Harry Karl attend an event in Los Angeles in 1962.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds and Harry Karl attend an event in Los Angeles in 1962.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
Hermione Baddeley points her finger at Reynolds as Harve Presnell and Ed Begley watch during a scene from the 1964 film &quot;The Unsinkable Molly Brown.&quot; Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the role.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Hermione Baddeley points her finger at Reynolds as Harve Presnell and Ed Begley watch during a scene from the 1964 film "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the role.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher in 1972.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher in 1972.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in 1973, opening in a remake of the 1919 musical &quot;Irene.&quot; Carrie Fisher, seated on floor, also appeared in the musical at age 16.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in 1973, opening in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene." Carrie Fisher, seated on floor, also appeared in the musical at age 16.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
Reynolds appears in an episode of &quot;The Love Boat&quot; with Gavin MacLeod in 1980.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds appears in an episode of "The Love Boat" with Gavin MacLeod in 1980.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
Reynolds on stage for for a curtain call after a performance of &quot;Woman of the Year&quot; at New York&#39;s Palace Theatre in 1983.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds on stage for for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's Palace Theatre in 1983.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
Reynolds with Todd and Carrie Fisher at the Thalians Ball in 1985. Reynolds was involved with the Thalians, a group of entertainment professionals who support mental health issues, from the 1950s.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds with Todd and Carrie Fisher at the Thalians Ball in 1985. Reynolds was involved with the Thalians, a group of entertainment professionals who support mental health issues, from the 1950s.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
Reynolds appears with Bea Arthur in an episode of &quot;The Golden Girls&quot; in 1991.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds appears with Bea Arthur in an episode of "The Golden Girls" in 1991.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
Debbie Reynolds in 2001 at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Collection, where her $30 million motion picture costume collection would be housed.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds in 2001 at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Collection, where her $30 million motion picture costume collection would be housed.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
Reynolds poses with her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 13, 1997.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds poses with her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 13, 1997.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
Reynold&#39;s appears in an episode of &quot;Will &amp;amp; Grace&quot; in 1999 with Debra Messing. Reynolds played the recurring character of Bobbi Adler, mother to Messing&#39;s Grace Adler.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynold's appears in an episode of "Will & Grace" in 1999 with Debra Messing. Reynolds played the recurring character of Bobbi Adler, mother to Messing's Grace Adler.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
Reynolds takes part in the ribbon cutting at the opening of of the Casino Club at The Greenbrier on July 2, 2010, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin; Greenbrier owner and chairman Jim Justice; Brooke Shields; Kathy Justice; and singer Jessica Simpson.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds takes part in the ribbon cutting at the opening of of the Casino Club at The Greenbrier on July 2, 2010, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin; Greenbrier owner and chairman Jim Justice; Brooke Shields; Kathy Justice; and singer Jessica Simpson.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
Reynolds poses before the auction of her massive collection of memorabilia from classic movies in 2011. Reynolds is siting on the throne from the 1955 movie &quot;Virgin Queen&quot; with a dress worn by Bette Davis, right, and Joan Collins, left.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds poses before the auction of her massive collection of memorabilia from classic movies in 2011. Reynolds is siting on the throne from the 1955 movie "Virgin Queen" with a dress worn by Bette Davis, right, and Joan Collins, left.
Hide Caption
23 of 24
Reynolds poses with daughter Carrie Fisher after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
Reynolds poses with daughter Carrie Fisher after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Hide Caption
24 of 24
01 debbie reynolds02 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED03 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED04 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED05 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED06 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED07 debbie reynolds08 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED09 debbie reynolds10 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED11 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED12 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED13 debbie reynolds14 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED15 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED16 debbie reynolds17 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED18 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED20 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED21 debbie reynolds22 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED23 debbie reynolds24 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED25 debbie reynolds

Story highlights

  • Mike Downey: Reynolds' charmed life marred by swinish men but saved by wicked humor
  • Dying after Fisher perhaps showed even the most resilient couldn't bounce back, he says

Mike Downey is a former Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune columnist and a frequent contributor to CNN. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)Being "unsinkable" is practically impossible when others keep trying to hold you down. Debbie Reynolds spent a great deal of her life dealing with men who tried to take advantage of her.

Mike Downey
Mike Downey
An adviser to the President of Mexico once tried to force her onto a bed, a ruby-and-diamond bracelet in his free hand as a bribe, she wrote in her 2015 autobiography "Make 'Em Laugh." A member of the British royal family, groped her on a dance floor, Reynolds wrote.
    The comedian Buddy Hackett put a hand up her skirt and another hand down her blouse, she said. And a country pop star amorously pinned her to a pool table, she said.
    Awkward or upsetting as such experiences were, they were almost minor in the life of an actress whose husbands abandoned and bankrupted her. Reynolds was publicly humiliated in 1959 by singer Eddie Fisher (father of her daughter Carrie, who died this week) and financially devastated during her marriages to businessmen Harry Karl (1960-73) and Richard Hamlett (1984-96). She wrote in her 2013 memoir "Unsinkable" that she even feared the latter might try to murder her for her money.
    She kept fighting back for her life.
    Read More
    The lesson from her life, said her daughter (paraphrasing her mother), was "If my life wasn't funny, it would just be true, and that's unacceptable."
    Debbie Reynolds&#39; life in Hollywood
    Debbie Reynolds' life in Hollywood

      JUST WATCHED

      Debbie Reynolds' life in Hollywood

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Debbie Reynolds' life in Hollywood 01:08
    Nothing sank her for long. Nothing got her down permanently, not even the sharks that swirled near Celeste Holm and her when the two Hollywood actresses went swimming one day. Nothing totally overwhelmed her, not daughter Carrie's youthful drug abuse or the time son Todd accidentally shot himself in the leg with a blank cartridge from Reynolds' unregistered gun.
    Absurdly asked if it was a publicity stunt, Reynolds told reporters yes, it was, "which I hope works because I only have one more child to shoot."
    A wicked sense of humor served her well, on or off camera. It helped her to overcome just about anything bad that interrupted a charmed and generally glamorous life.
    Except at the very end.
    No built-in defense mechanism could save this mother after her daughter's sudden death. No pluck she showed while singin' in the rain could get Reynolds through this. No willpower to keep on living would work the way it had for her unsinkable Molly Brown on that night the Titanic and its passengers went down around Debbie on film. No sweet, sad ballad like the one her make-believe "Tammy" sang could see her through this very real darkness.
    Reynolds and Fisher&#39;s complicated relationship
    debbie carrie relationship orig_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      Reynolds and Fisher's complicated relationship

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Reynolds and Fisher's complicated relationship 01:17
    When she died on Wednesday, a day after Carrie, we can't say it was Reynolds voluntarily giving up. But there was understandable, if melodramatic, speculation that the 84-year-old died from a broken heart. Not even the most resilient woman in Hollywood could have easily bounced back from this.
    Reynolds was tiny but tough. She prided herself on it.
    When she was booked as a guest on a talk show, she would end up in wrestling matches on stage, tackling Jack Paar from beneath his desk, grappling on a floor with Regis Philbin before a roaring audience, not merely for everyone's amusement but to demonstrate she could give as well as take.
    Roseanne Barr physically tussled with Reynolds' character during an episode of Barr's television series. She just rolled with it and kept going, even when Barr accidentally broke one of her ribs.
    Penn Jillette: Carrie Fisher and me at the porn awards
    Penn Jillette: Carrie Fisher and me at the porn awards
    Humor got her through it. Reynolds was funny. Audiences think of Carol Burnett being funny, Tina Fey being funny, but they often neglect to include one of entertainment's greatest stars whenever listing some of the funniest women of all time. Comedy was second nature to Reynolds, who starred in farces, sang silly songs, did standup, did impressions, wore ridiculous wigs, made 'em laugh, made 'em laugh, made 'em laugh.
    "If I learned nothing else from my mom," Fisher wrote in a foreword to one of her mother's books, "I learned this: 'Life is hilarious — especially when it's not.' "
    What better epitaph could there be? How else could a life end for a woman of humor, with a philosophy like that?
    Carrie Fisher: The galaxy&#39;s princess
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Carrie Fisher is seen as Princess Leia on the set of George Lucas&#39; &quot;Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope&quot; in 1977. The American actress and writer is best-known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the &quot;Star Wars&quot; movie franchise. Fisher was hospitalized December 23 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27. She was 60.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Carrie Fisher is seen as Princess Leia on the set of George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977. The American actress and writer is best-known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie franchise. Fisher was hospitalized December 23 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. Fisher died on Tuesday, December 27. She was 60.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    Fisher was born in Beverly Hills on October 21, 1956, to Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Here, they gaze proudly at their newborn daughter on January 2, 1957.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher was born in Beverly Hills on October 21, 1956, to Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Here, they gaze proudly at their newborn daughter on January 2, 1957.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    Fisher is photographed with her parents and brother, Todd, who was born in 1958.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher is photographed with her parents and brother, Todd, who was born in 1958.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    Debbie Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in a remake of the 1919 musical &quot;Irene&quot; in 1973. Fisher, seated on the floor, dropped out of high school at age 15 and was featured in the musical as part of the chorus.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Debbie Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene" in 1973. Fisher, seated on the floor, dropped out of high school at age 15 and was featured in the musical as part of the chorus.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    Warren Beatty and Fisher, then 17, take a break during filming of the movie &quot;Shampoo&quot; in 1974. Fisher has acted in films, plays and television shows, and has written a number of best-selling books.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Warren Beatty and Fisher, then 17, take a break during filming of the movie "Shampoo" in 1974. Fisher has acted in films, plays and television shows, and has written a number of best-selling books.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Fisher and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) on the set of &quot;Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope&quot; in 1977.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Fisher and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) on the set of "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope" in 1977.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    Fisher with fellow actresses Amy Irving, left, and Teri Garr in 1978.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher with fellow actresses Amy Irving, left, and Teri Garr in 1978.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    Fisher on the set of &quot;Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back&quot; in 1980.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher on the set of "Star Wars: Episode V -- The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    Harrison Ford and Fisher embrace during filming of &quot;Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back&quot; in 1980. On November 16, 2016, Fisher &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/16/entertainment/carrie-fisher-harrison-ford/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed to People magazine that she and co-star Ford had an affair&lt;/a&gt; during the 1976 filming of &quot;Star Wars.&quot;
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Harrison Ford and Fisher embrace during filming of "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980. On November 16, 2016, Fisher revealed to People magazine that she and co-star Ford had an affair during the 1976 filming of "Star Wars."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    Fisher smiles for a photograph in 1980. Fisher is a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2007/SHOWBIZ/Movies/03/07/carrie.fisher/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;well-respected script doctor&lt;/a&gt; of such movies as &quot;The Wedding Singer&quot; and &quot;Sister Act.&quot;
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher smiles for a photograph in 1980. Fisher is a well-respected script doctor of such movies as "The Wedding Singer" and "Sister Act."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    Fisher stars in the film, &quot;Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi&quot; in 1983. The &#39;gold bikini&#39; is one of her most famous costumes as Princess Leia. In addition to her acting career, Fisher -- who was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.healthyplace.com/bipolar-disorder/articles/carrie-fisher-and-manic-depression/postcards-a-book-by-carrie-fisher/?t=s&amp;url=/public_bookmarks.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 24&lt;/a&gt; -- has lobbied as an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment and has spoken before the California state Senate.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher stars in the film, "Star Wars: Episode VI -- Return of the Jedi" in 1983. The 'gold bikini' is one of her most famous costumes as Princess Leia. In addition to her acting career, Fisher -- who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 24 -- has lobbied as an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment and has spoken before the California state Senate.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    Musician Paul Simon poses for a picture with Fisher in 1983. The two were married in August and divorced about one year later in July 1984.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Musician Paul Simon poses for a picture with Fisher in 1983. The two were married in August and divorced about one year later in July 1984.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    Meryl Streep, left -- who portrayed a character based on Fisher in the film adaptation of Fisher&#39;s 1987 novel, &quot;Postcards from the Edge&quot; -- is seen at the film&#39;s premiere in Century City, California, on September 10, 1990.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Meryl Streep, left -- who portrayed a character based on Fisher in the film adaptation of Fisher's 1987 novel, "Postcards from the Edge" -- is seen at the film's premiere in Century City, California, on September 10, 1990.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    Fisher carries Billie Catherine Lourd -- her daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher carries Billie Catherine Lourd -- her daughter with talent agent Bryan Lourd.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    Fisher attends a book signing for her novel, &quot;The Best Awful,&quot; in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004. The semi-autobiographical novel fictionalized events from Fisher&#39;s life.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher attends a book signing for her novel, "The Best Awful," in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004. The semi-autobiographical novel fictionalized events from Fisher's life.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    &quot;Star Wars&quot; trio Mark Hamill, left, Fisher and Harrison Ford speak during a tribute to filmmaker George Lucas at the 33rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event in Hollywood on June 9, 2005.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    "Star Wars" trio Mark Hamill, left, Fisher and Harrison Ford speak during a tribute to filmmaker George Lucas at the 33rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event in Hollywood on June 9, 2005.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    Fisher takes part in a dress rehearsal for her play &quot;Wishful Drinking&quot; at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher takes part in a dress rehearsal for her play "Wishful Drinking" at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles in 2006.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    Fisher poses with her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher poses with her mother Debbie Reynolds and daughter Billie Catherine Lourd at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    Fisher takes part in a &quot;Star Wars&quot; celebration event on April 16, 2015, in Anaheim, California.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher takes part in a "Star Wars" celebration event on April 16, 2015, in Anaheim, California.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    Fisher salutes as she poses with a storm trooper at the European premiere of &quot;Star Wars: The Force Awakens&quot; in central London on December 16, 2015.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher salutes as she poses with a storm trooper at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in central London on December 16, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    Domhnall Gleeson, left, Hugo Sigman, Fisher, and Damian Szifron pose for a photo at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on February 14, 2016. Their film, &quot;Wild Tales,&quot; won the BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Domhnall Gleeson, left, Hugo Sigman, Fisher, and Damian Szifron pose for a photo at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on February 14, 2016. Their film, "Wild Tales," won the BAFTA Award for best film not in the English language.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    Tom Hiddleston looks on as Fisher and her dog, Gary, arrive for the 102nd White House Correspondents&#39; Association dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Tom Hiddleston looks on as Fisher and her dog, Gary, arrive for the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 30, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    Fisher signs copies of her book, &quot;The Princess Diarist,&quot; in Los Angeles on November 28, 2016.
    Photos: Carrie Fisher: The galaxy's princess
    Fisher signs copies of her book, "The Princess Diarist," in Los Angeles on November 28, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    03 carrie fisher RESTRICTED09 carrie fisher RESTRICTED10 carrie fisher RESTRICTED11 carrie fisher RESTRICTED12 carrie fisher RESTRICTED06 carrie fisher RESTRICTED13 carrie fisher02 carrie fisher RESTRICTED16 carrie fisher RESTRICTED14 carrie fisher01 carrie fisher RESTRICTED15 carrie fisher RESTRICTED17 carrie fisher RESTRICTED18 carrie fisher RESTRICTED19 carrie fisher RESTRICTED20 carrie fisher21 carrie fisher RESTRICTED22 carrie fisher RESTRICTED23 carrie fisher24 carrie fisher25 carrie fisher26 carrie fisher27 carrie fisher RESTRICTED
    The circumstances of the last few days were no laughing matter. The back-to-back sudden deaths of Fisher and Reynolds were heart-wrenching, horrifying and almost macabre. Yet two funnier women never lived. Women who could tell a joke and take a joke. Women who understood pain and loss and kept coming back for more, usually with a great comeback line.
    While hosting an Academy Awards segment in 1997, Reynolds paused while reading a TelePrompter and asked: "Who wrote this drivel?" Out stepped Fisher from the wings. Just cut it, said Carrie, a writer for that night's show. "This show could be shorter anyway," Fisher added.
    "You couldn't," Reynolds replied.
    They loved each other. They kidded each other. They were there for each other. They still are.