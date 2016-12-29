Syrian ceasefire deal: What we know

(CNN) A ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition rebels is due to take effect at midnight tonight, potentially ending the country's bitter five-year civil war .

Here's what we know so far:

A nationwide deal

Three documents were signed: the ceasefire itself, package of measures that sets out how it will be overseen, and a declaration of readiness to enter into peace talks on a political settlement for Syria.

Not everyone is included

Turkey and Russia say the deal excludes groups considered "terrorist organizations" by the UN Security Council which means ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra . These groups could still be targeted.

However, the rebels say only ISIS is excluded -- an important distinction, since territory held by al-Nusra, the al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, overlaps with theirs. Rebels fear that the Syrian regime could use the pretext of targeting al-Nusra to continue striking against them.

Russia (which backs the Syrian regime) and Turkey (which supports the rebels) have agreed to act as guarantors for the agreement -- any group which breaks the ceasefire is likely to face reprisals from both Turkey and Russia , which have been on opposing sides until now.

Assad survives, for now

It is unclear what the truce will mean for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad -- whether he will step down, or a transitional government will be brought in.

Peace talks aimed at hammering out a more permanent solution to Syria's civil war will be held in Kazakhstan next month. Syria, Russia, Turkey and Iran are expected to attend.

US sidelined

JUST WATCHED Russia slams US policy shift in Syria Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Russia slams US policy shift in Syria 01:50

However, on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "express[ed] the hope that as soon as the administration of Donald Trump takes office, they will also be able to join these efforts."

Agreement 'fragile'

Russia says it will scale back its military operations in Syria , but will continue to support the Assad regime.