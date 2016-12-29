Syria ceasefire deal reached between regime and rebels, Russia says

Istanbul (CNN) The Syrian government and opposition rebels have agreed to terms for a ceasefire in the country's long-running civil war, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday.

According to Russian state media TASS, Putin said the two sides had also agreed to enter peace talks to end the conflict that has raged for nearly six years.

The general command of Syria's military and the Armed Forces said their operations would come to a complete halt beginning early Friday at midnight (5 pm ET Thursday), state-run news agency SANA reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Russia and Turkey would be guarantors to the agreement.

Groups considered as terrorist organizations by the UN Security Council, such as ISIS, would be excluded from the agreement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Fragile agreement

Putin announced the deal at a meeting with Russian foreign and defense ministers."Reports have just arrived that several hours ago there was a development that we all have looked and worked for for so long," he said.

Three documents had been signed, he said: the ceasefire agreement, a package of measures to oversee the ceasefire and a declaration of readiness to enter into peace talks.

Putin said the "agreements reached are very fragile" and that they demanded "special attention and patience."

A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces advancng on an ISIS position near Raqqa, Syria.

Turning point

A successful nationwide ceasefire hinges on many fighting factions laying down arms -- groups from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon are also fighting alongside the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Putin's announcement comes after several attempts at ceasefires by the international community crumbled.

It also follows several ceasefire agreements brokered by Turkey and Russia in the city of Aleppo this month. Most were broken, but a final one held and allowed the evacuations of tens of thousands of rebels and civilians from the city's east, which had been under the control of rebel groups for more than four years.

The Syrian regime then gained full control of Aleppo, a major turning point that has limited the opposition's military and political options.

Turkey and Russia have differed, however, in their stance on Assad -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that Turkish forces entered Syria to help end Assad's rule. Russia is Assad's most powerful ally and has propped up his regime since September 2015 with airstrikes.

Putin said Russia would begin scaling back its military presence in Syria, though it would continue to support the "legitimate Syrian government in its struggle with terrorism."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, speaks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on Thursday.

US sidelined

The UN Security Council has been widely criticized for failing to find a solution to the Syrian war.

Russia has shot down several resolutions on the conflict, using its veto power as a permanent member of the council.

A spokesperson for the UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura welcomed the ceasefire, saying in a statement that a cessation of hostilities was a "cornerstone" of a UN Security Council resolution from 2015 on Syria.

The statement said that de Mistura hoped the agreement would "save civilian lives, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance across Syria, and pave the way for productive talks in Astana" in Kazakhstan.

But the statement also said that the developments should contribute to negotiations convened by the UN in planned Syria talks on February 8 next year.

Turkey and Russia appear to be sidelining the United States, which has led an international coalition to fight ISIS in Syria and has vehemently opposed any attempt to keep Assad in power.

Turkey has worked with the US to fight ISIS in Syria, but it has worked more closely with Russia in recent months.

Russia has long accused the US of arming what it considers terrorist organizations, while Turkey has made similar claims in the past few days.

Members of the Free Syrian Army attack ISIS positions in Aleppo province on December 11.

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope Thursday that US President-elect Donald Trump would support Russia's direction on Syria's crisis settlement, Russian state media reported.

An estimated 400,000 people have been killed in Syria's brutal conflict -- a civil war that has drawn in several world powers.

Meanwhile, the US mission in Syria said Thursday that ISIS gang leader Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti had been killed in a coalition airstrike on Monday.

He was involved in the use of suicide vehicles, improvised explosive devices and chemical weapons against the Syrian Democratic Forces, the mission said in a statement.