Breaking News

Syria ceasefire deal reached between regime and rebels, Russia says

By Angela Dewan and Onur Cakir, CNN

Updated 7:34 AM ET, Thu December 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Russia slams US policy shift in Syria
Russia slams US policy shift in Syria

    JUST WATCHED

    Russia slams US policy shift in Syria

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Russia slams US policy shift in Syria 01:50

Story highlights

  • Regime and opposition agree to enter peace talks, Putin says
  • Ceasefire to begin at midnight

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN)The Syrian government and opposition rebels have agreed terms for a ceasefire in the country's long-running civil war, Vladimir Putin announced.

According to Russian state media TASS, Putin said that the two sides had also agreed to enter peace talks to end the conflict that has raged for nearly six years.
    Residents of Syria&#39;s Shia villages tell of loss
    Evacuated residents of Syria's Shia villages tell of pain and abandonment
    The general command of Syria's military and the Armed Forces said their operations would come to a complete halt from midnight, state-run news agency SANA reported.
    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Russia and Turkey would be guarantors to the agreement.
    Groups considered as terrorist organizations by the UN Security Council would be excluded from the agreement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
    Read More

    Fragile agreement

    Putin announced the deal at a meeting with Russian foreign and defense ministers."Reports have just arrived that several hours ago there was a development that we all have looked and worked for for so long," he said.
    Three documents had been signed, he said:
    • The ceasefire agreement.
    • A package of measures to oversee the ceasefire.
    • A declaration of readiness to enter into peace talks.
    Putin said that the "agreements reached are very fragile" and that they demanded "special attention and patience."

    Turning point

    A successful nationwide ceasefire hinges on many fighting factions laying down arms -- groups from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon are also fighting alongside the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
    Putin's announcement comes after several attempts at ceasefires by the international community crumbled.
    It also follows several ceasefire agreements brokered by Turkey and Russia in the city of Aleppo this month. Most were broken, but a final one held and allowed the evacuations of tens of thousands of rebels and civilians from the city's east, which had been under the control of rebel groups for more than four years.
    A Syrian man reacts while standing on the rubble of his house while others look for survivors and bodies in the Tariq al-Bab district of the northern city of Aleppo on February 23, 2013.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    A Syrian man reacts while standing on the rubble of his house while others look for survivors and bodies in the Tariq al-Bab district of the northern city of Aleppo on February 23, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 20
    A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon during clashes with government forces in Aleppo on Tuesday, January 15, 2013.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon during clashes with government forces in Aleppo on Tuesday, January 15, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 20
    A member of the Syrian pro-government forces stands amid heavily damaged buildings in Aleppo&#39;s 1070 district on November 8, 2016, after troops seized it from rebel fighters.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    A member of the Syrian pro-government forces stands amid heavily damaged buildings in Aleppo's 1070 district on November 8, 2016, after troops seized it from rebel fighters.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 20
    A wounded Syrian boy cries after bombs fell on the opposition-controlled Firdevs neighborhood in Aleppo on October 11, 2016.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    A wounded Syrian boy cries after bombs fell on the opposition-controlled Firdevs neighborhood in Aleppo on October 11, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 20
    Smoke rises after a bomb explodes in a residential area in the Darat Izza neighborhood of Aleppo on October 4, 2016.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    Smoke rises after a bomb explodes in a residential area in the Darat Izza neighborhood of Aleppo on October 4, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 20
    Search and rescue team members carry an injured man after Syrian regime airstrikes targeted the Meshed neighborhood of Aleppo on July 21, 2016.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    Search and rescue team members carry an injured man after Syrian regime airstrikes targeted the Meshed neighborhood of Aleppo on July 21, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 20
    A rebel fighter aims his weapon toward Syrian government forces&#39; positions at the Menagh military airport near Aleppo on March 13, 2013.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    A rebel fighter aims his weapon toward Syrian government forces' positions at the Menagh military airport near Aleppo on March 13, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 20
    The body of a Syrian army soldier lies on the ground after heavy clashes with government forces at a military academy besieged by the rebels in Tal Sheer village, north of Aleppo, on December 16, 2012.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    The body of a Syrian army soldier lies on the ground after heavy clashes with government forces at a military academy besieged by the rebels in Tal Sheer village, north of Aleppo, on December 16, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 20
    Debris covers a street and flames rise from a building after a reported airstrike by Syrian government forces on March 7, 2014, during the Friday prayer in the Sukkari neighborhood of Aleppo.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    Debris covers a street and flames rise from a building after a reported airstrike by Syrian government forces on March 7, 2014, during the Friday prayer in the Sukkari neighborhood of Aleppo.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 20
    Wounded 5-year-old &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/17/world/syria-little-boy-airstrike-victim/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Omran Daqneesh&lt;/a&gt; sits alone in the back of an ambulance after he was injured during a Russian or Assad regime forces airstrike targeting the Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo on August 17, 2016.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    Wounded 5-year-old Omran Daqneesh sits alone in the back of an ambulance after he was injured during a Russian or Assad regime forces airstrike targeting the Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo on August 17, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 20
    A Syrian opposition tank fires a rocket toward an Assad forces&#39; building during clashes near the Air Intelligence building of Jamiat al-Zahra, Aleppo, on April 13, 2015.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    A Syrian opposition tank fires a rocket toward an Assad forces' building during clashes near the Air Intelligence building of Jamiat al-Zahra, Aleppo, on April 13, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 20
    On September 7, 2012, Free Syrian Army fighters run after attacking a Syrian army tank during fighting in the Izaa district of Aleppo.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    On September 7, 2012, Free Syrian Army fighters run after attacking a Syrian army tank during fighting in the Izaa district of Aleppo.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 20
    Search and rescue team members inspect collapsed buildings after Assad regime forces attacked residential areas in the Karm al-Beik region of Aleppo on July 9, 2015.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    Search and rescue team members inspect collapsed buildings after Assad regime forces attacked residential areas in the Karm al-Beik region of Aleppo on July 9, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 20
    Syrian civil defense volunteers and rescuers remove a baby from under the rubble of a destroyed building after a reported airstrike on the rebel-held neighborhood of al-Kalasa in Aleppo on April 28, 2016.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    Syrian civil defense volunteers and rescuers remove a baby from under the rubble of a destroyed building after a reported airstrike on the rebel-held neighborhood of al-Kalasa in Aleppo on April 28, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 20
    A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo on August 7, 2012.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo on August 7, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 20
    Syrian pro-government forces walk in the damaged ancient Umayyad Mosque in the old city of Aleppo on December 13, 2016, after they captured the area.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    Syrian pro-government forces walk in the damaged ancient Umayyad Mosque in the old city of Aleppo on December 13, 2016, after they captured the area.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 20
    A man in front of a field hospital mourns the death of his relatives on August 21, 2012, in Aleppo.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    A man in front of a field hospital mourns the death of his relatives on August 21, 2012, in Aleppo.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 20
    Rubble is seen in the Salaheddine neighborhood on March 24, 2013, in Aleppo.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    Rubble is seen in the Salaheddine neighborhood on March 24, 2013, in Aleppo.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 20
    Syrian government forces walk in the strategic area of the Bazo hilltop, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, as they advance to seize the rebel-held eastern part of the city on October 25, 2016.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    Syrian government forces walk in the strategic area of the Bazo hilltop, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, as they advance to seize the rebel-held eastern part of the city on October 25, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 20
    An aerial view shows a convoy of buses and ambulances waiting at a crossing point in the Amiriyah district of Aleppo on December 15, 2016, to evacuate civilians trying to flee from areas under siege by Iran-led Shiite militias and Assad regime forces.
    Photos: The battle for Aleppo in 20 photos
    An aerial view shows a convoy of buses and ambulances waiting at a crossing point in the Amiriyah district of Aleppo on December 15, 2016, to evacuate civilians trying to flee from areas under siege by Iran-led Shiite militias and Assad regime forces.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 20
    01 Syrian civil war02 Syrian civil war03 Syrian civil war04 Syrian civil war RESTRICTED05 Syrian civil war RESTRICTED06 Syrian civil war RESTRICTED07 Syrian civil war08 Syrian civil war09 Syrian civil war10 Syrian civil war RESTRICTED11 Syrian civil war RESTRICTED12 Syrian civil war13 Syrian civil war RESTRICTED14 Syrian civil war15 Syrian civil war RESTRICTED16 Syrian civil war17 Syrian civil war RESTRICTED18 Syrian civil war RESTRICTED19 Syrian civil war20 Syrian civil war RESTRICTED
    The Syrian regime then gained full control of Aleppo, in a major turning point that has limited the opposition's military and political options.
    Turkey and Russia have differed, however, in their stance on Assad -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last month that Turkish forces entered Syria to help end Assad's rule. Russia is Assad's most powerful ally and has propped up his regime since September 2015 with airstrikes.

    US sidelined

    Turkey and Russia appear to be sidelining the United States, which has led an international coalition to fight ISIS in Syria and has vehemently opposed any attempt to keep Assad in power.
    Russia has long accused the US of arming what it sees as terrorist organizations, while Turkey has made similar claims in recent days.
    After Aleppo&#39;s fall, Syria&#39;s bloodshed may continue
    After Aleppo's fall, Syria's bloodshed will continue
    But Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope Thursday that US President-elect Donald Trump would support Russia's direction on Syria's crisis settlement, Russian state media reported.
    An estimated 400,000 people have been killed in Syria's brutal conflict -- a civil war that has drawn in several world powers.
    Meanwhile, the US mission in Syria said Thursday that ISIS gang leader Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti had been killed in a coalition airstrike on Monday.
    He was involved in the use of suicide vehicles, improvised explosive devices and chemical weapons against the Syrian Democratic Forces, the mission said in a statement.
    He was a member of the militant group's war committee and was involved in ISIS' recapture of Palmyra, an ancient city, the statement said.

    Onur Cakir reported from Istanbul, while Angela Dewan reported from London. Jennifer Deaton contributed.