Syria ceasefire deal reached between regime and rebels, Russia says

Story highlights Regime and opposition agree to enter peace talks, Putin says

Ceasefire to begin at midnight

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) The Syrian government and opposition rebels have agreed terms for a ceasefire in the country's long-running civil war, Vladimir Putin announced.

According to Russian state media TASS, Putin said that the two sides had also agreed to enter peace talks to end the conflict that has raged for nearly six years.

The general command of Syria's military and the Armed Forces said their operations would come to a complete halt from midnight, state-run news agency SANA reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Russia and Turkey would be guarantors to the agreement.

Groups considered as terrorist organizations by the UN Security Council would be excluded from the agreement, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

