Syria ceasefire deal reached between regime and rebels, Russia says

Story highlights Turkey aims to oversee peace talks between regime and opposition

Ankara claims ceasefire plan agreed with Moscow

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a ceasefire between the Syrian government and the opposition, Russian state media TASS reports.

"Reports have just arrived that several hours ago there was a development that we all have looked and worked for for so long," Putin said.

"Three documents have been signed. A ceasefire between the Syrian government and the armed opposition is one. A package of measures to control the ceasefire is another. And a declaration of readiness to enter into peace talks on a settlement in Syria is the third."

Putin was speaking at a meeting with Russian foreign and defense ministers.

Earlier the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Russia and Turkey would be "guarantors to the agreement that will be signed with the opposition."

Read More