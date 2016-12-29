Story highlights Man charged with DUI because of caffeine is off the hook

Officials, experts think there were other substances at play

(CNN) A California DA has dropped charges against a man who was slapped with a DUI even though a drug test at the time only came back positive for caffeine.

Yes, a DUI for being caffeinated. There is definitely more to this story.

Pulled over for erratic driving, then charged

Joseph Schwab was pulled over in August 2015 in Fairfield, California. According to a statement from the Solano County District Attorney's office , the officer at the scene was suspicious because of Schwab's "erratic and reckless driving" and his "demeanor" and "performance on a number of field sobriety tests."

The officer charged Schwab with a DUI, and the charge stood even when his blood sample tested negative for drugs such as cocaine, THC and opiates.

