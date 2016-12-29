Story highlights "Broken heart syndrome" is caused by sudden stress -- usually shocking news

(CNN) Already mourning, fans can't help but lament the painful coincidence: One day after actress Carrie Fisher's death at age 60, her mother, actress and singer Debbie Reynolds, died unexpectedly of unknown causes. Reynolds, 84, had complained of breathing problems, an unnamed sourced told the Los Angeles Times.

When married couples or family members die in quick succession, it's easy to sentimentally attribute the second death to a broken heart.

But can you really die of a broken heart?

"Broken heart syndrome -- which is, in fact, a real thing -- is when someone finds out some shocking news, typically terrible news, and there's a massive release of these stress hormones that are released into the bloodstream, and the heart is then bombarded with these stress hormones," said Dr. Matthew Lorber, a psychiatrist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

"This could be the news, certainly, of a loved one dying, which is where the 'broken heart syndrome' name comes from. This could be the news of getting a divorce. This could be a boss coming in, telling you you're fired -- anything that can cause intense stress," Lorber said.

