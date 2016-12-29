Breaking News

The best 2016 movies for your family

By Betsy Bozdech, Common Sense Media

Updated 7:03 AM ET, Thu December 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mulan bent traditional gender roles when she took her father&#39;s place in the Chinese army in 1998&#39;s &quot;Mulan.&quot;
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
Mulan bent traditional gender roles when she took her father's place in the Chinese army in 1998's "Mulan."
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Elsa is the star of 2013&#39;s &quot;Frozen,&quot; based on Hans Christian Andersen&#39;s &quot;The Snow Queen.&quot; It&#39;s the highest-grossing animated film of all time and it&#39;s being made into a Broadway show.
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
Elsa is the star of 2013's "Frozen," based on Hans Christian Andersen's "The Snow Queen." It's the highest-grossing animated film of all time and it's being made into a Broadway show.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Disney is making another movie with a notable female protagonist. &quot;Moana,&quot; coming in late 2016, is about a Polynesian girl from Oceania who goes in search of adventure.
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
Disney is making another movie with a notable female protagonist. "Moana," coming in late 2016, is about a Polynesian girl from Oceania who goes in search of adventure.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
So what if &quot;Tangled&#39;s&quot; Rapunzel defends herself with a frying pan and holds prisoners captive with her long, magical hair? In June, Disney announced plans for an animated series based on the 2010 movie.
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
So what if "Tangled's" Rapunzel defends herself with a frying pan and holds prisoners captive with her long, magical hair? In June, Disney announced plans for an animated series based on the 2010 movie.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Disney says Princess Elena of Avalor will draw from Latino culture. She&#39;s described as the &quot;bold, caring, funny and clever ascendant to the throne in the fairytale kingdom of Avalor&quot; and is set to debut in Disney Junior&#39;s &quot;Sofia the First&quot; series before getting her own spinoff in 2016.
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
Disney says Princess Elena of Avalor will draw from Latino culture. She's described as the "bold, caring, funny and clever ascendant to the throne in the fairytale kingdom of Avalor" and is set to debut in Disney Junior's "Sofia the First" series before getting her own spinoff in 2016.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Merida, a Scottish princess, sets out to break her family&#39;s curse in Disney-Pixar&#39;s 2012 film &quot;Brave.&quot; She&#39;s a skilled archer, a good swordfighter and a pretty good horsewoman, too.
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
Merida, a Scottish princess, sets out to break her family's curse in Disney-Pixar's 2012 film "Brave." She's a skilled archer, a good swordfighter and a pretty good horsewoman, too.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
She might have traded her voice in for a pair of stems, but &quot;The Little Mermaid&#39;s&quot; Ariel (from the 1989 film) was still one tough chick. Would you disobey your pop if he carried a trident that granted him unlimited power? Didn&#39;t think so.
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
She might have traded her voice in for a pair of stems, but "The Little Mermaid's" Ariel (from the 1989 film) was still one tough chick. Would you disobey your pop if he carried a trident that granted him unlimited power? Didn't think so.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Helen &quot;Elastigirl&quot; Parr and her daughter, Violet, fight alongside the rest of the Incredible family to defeat Syndrome in 2004&#39;s &quot;The Incredibles.&quot;
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
Helen "Elastigirl" Parr and her daughter, Violet, fight alongside the rest of the Incredible family to defeat Syndrome in 2004's "The Incredibles."
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Belle is literate and brave. She takes care of her father, fends off an arrogant hunk and teaches table manners to an enchanted prince in 1991&#39;s &quot;Beauty and the Beast.&quot;
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
Belle is literate and brave. She takes care of her father, fends off an arrogant hunk and teaches table manners to an enchanted prince in 1991's "Beauty and the Beast."
Hide Caption
9 of 12
&quot;Finding Nemo&#39;s&quot; Dory, who starred in the 2003 Pixar film, might suffer from short-term memory loss, but the brave little regal tang wasn&#39;t afraid to stand up to sharks, jellyfish and whales on the way to P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney.
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
"Finding Nemo's" Dory, who starred in the 2003 Pixar film, might suffer from short-term memory loss, but the brave little regal tang wasn't afraid to stand up to sharks, jellyfish and whales on the way to P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Despite being abandoned by her former owner, &quot;Toy Story&#39;s&quot; Jessie -- a central character in &quot;Toy Story 2&quot; (1999) and &quot;Toy Story 3&quot; (2010) -- is upbeat and ready for action. She even gives Woody and Buzz Lightyear a run for their money.
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
Despite being abandoned by her former owner, "Toy Story's" Jessie -- a central character in "Toy Story 2" (1999) and "Toy Story 3" (2010) -- is upbeat and ready for action. She even gives Woody and Buzz Lightyear a run for their money.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
From &quot;The Princess and the Frog&quot;: Frog Prince Naveen and Princess Tiana. The ninth Disney princess and the first of African-American heritage, Tiana dreams of opening her own restaurant, but an adventure in the New Orleans bayou awaits.
Photos: Disney's princesses and other animated heroines
From "The Princess and the Frog": Frog Prince Naveen and Princess Tiana. The ninth Disney princess and the first of African-American heritage, Tiana dreams of opening her own restaurant, but an adventure in the New Orleans bayou awaits.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
Animated heroines mulan09 frozenMoana movie concept artAnimated heroines tangledElena of AvalorAnimated heroines braveAnimated heroines arielAnimated heroines incrediblesAnimated heroines belleAnimated heroines finding nemoAnimated heroines toy story jessiedisney princess tiana

Story highlights

  • Rating the movies of 2016 for children of all ages
  • These 20 films offer worthwhile messages and model important character strengths

From edge-of-your seat adventures and stunning fantasy worlds to moving true stories and powerful role models, these 20 movies offer the best of 2016 for kids, teens, and families. They entertained us, made us think, and gave us plenty to talk about. At the same time, they offered up worthwhile messages, modeled important character strengths, and left us with beautiful images to ooh and aah over. All also earned the Common Sense Seal, which means they offer an exceptional media experience to families.

Many of these movies are available on DVD or in your streaming queue -- and some are still in theaters.
    "A Beautiful Planet," age 6+
    This stunning documentary takes viewers onto the International Space Station. It offers incredible views, sobering images of humanity's impact on Earth, and great astronaut role models. It also emphasizes the importance of communication and cooperation.
    "Finding Dory," age 6+
    It&#39;s a wonderful lesson
    'It's a Wonderful Life" has a wonderful lesson
    Read More
    Poignant and beautifully acted, this adventure promotes teamwork, perseverance, and unconditional love. It's everything a sequel should be: emotionally satisfying, full of lovable old and new characters, and, just as Dory would want, utterly unforgettable.
    "Moana," age 6+
    Centering on a brave, inquisitive female character who's far more interested in helping her people than in finding romance, this animated adventure has lovable characters, great music, and strong messages.
    Essential movies for kids and teens
    "Pete's Dragon," age 7+
    A sweet throwback to Disney movies of the past, this remake is wholesome, fun, and exciting. It mixes moments of peril and sadness with messages about love, friendship, finding family in unexpected places, appreciating nature, and opening yourself up to believing in magic.
    "The Eagle Huntress," age 8+
    Raising a good person in a digital world
    Raising a good person in a digital world
    This powerful, inspiring documentary about extraordinary Kazakh teenager Aisholpan Nurgai soars as it shows viewers exactly why girls and women should never be underestimated.
    "Long Way North," age 8+
    When an aristocratic teenager heads out in search of her missing explorer grandfather in late 19th-century Russia, she finds adventure -- and learns a lot about herself, as well as why it's important to do what's right instead of what's convenient or easy.
    Five tips for your kid's first trip to the movies
    "Zootopia," age 8+
    Clever and heartwarming, this charming buddy-animal animated adventure has great messages about courage, empathy, tolerance, teamwork, and the dangers of reducing others to stereotypes.
    "April and the Extraordinary World," age 9+
    Teens spend a &#39;mind-boggling&#39; 9 hours a day using media, report says
    Teens spend 9 hours a day using media, report says
    Mixing elements of steampunk with a pro-science message, this inventive French animated adventure is a sophisticated, riveting story about the power of innovation in society.
    "The Jungle Book," age 9+
    This update of the Disney classic has many intense scenes, including a few that will have you jumping out of your seat! But it's also visually dazzling, with strong messages about the importance of courage, teamwork, family (especially the nontraditional kind), and friendship.
    "Kubo and the Two Strings," age 9+
    With themes of courage and teamwork, this epic adventure is set in an alternative fantasy Japan. Despite its peril, at heart it's a story of familial love, as well as the tale of a young storyteller learning how to be a hero.
    "Hidden Figures," age 10+
    Packed with great role models and positive themes (including integrity, perseverance, teamwork, and communication), this inspiring fact-based drama is about three brilliant African-American women who worked at NASA in the 1950s and '60s as "human computers."
    "Queen of Katwe," age 10+
    Star Wars: Revenge of the Myth
    Star Wars: Revenge of the Myth (Opinion)
    This inspiring true story about a girl from the slums of Uganda who becomes a chess champion has many hard scenes, but they're accompanied by strong themes of empathy, humility, integrity, and perseverance, giving families a lot to talk about.
    "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," age 10+
    A complex but rousing and engaging plot -- and a diverse cast with strong role models of both sexes -- makes this stand-alone Star Wars adventure exciting for both die-hard fans and those who are newer to the franchise.
    "Arrival," age 11+
    Deeply thoughtful and compassionate, this sci-fi drama is all about trying to communicate with aliens rather than defeat them. And it centers on a strong, intelligent, curious female character, too.
    "Hunt for the Wilderpeople," age 12+
    Quirky and charming, this New Zealand story is part buddy comedy, part coming-of-age drama, part family adventure, and all heart. Plus, it promotes teamwork and friendship between an unlikely pair of allies.
    Easy ways to have a successful family movie night
    "Life, Animated," age 12+
    This moving documentary tells the story of a young man with autism who processes emotions and relationships via Disney characters and storylines. It's a phenomenal, poignant movie that's ideal for families with young teens or middle school-aged tweens.
    "Loving," age 12+
    Inspired by the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving, this powerful drama deals with some tough topics. But ultimately the message is one of hope and courage: Love and compassion conquer all, even hatred and prejudice.
    "La La Land," age 13+
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in this beautiful, moving romantic musical set in modern-day Los Angeles (but with the feel of old-time Hollywood). It has messages about integrity, love, and following your dreams.
    "Lion," age 13+
    This emotional biographical drama about a man who lost his family when he was 5 and then desperately tries to find them as an adult will make you cry -- but it also has powerful themes of perseverance, gratitude, and the power of technology.
    "Sing Street," age 13+
    This winning, thoughtful musical drama celebrates creativity. It has some edgy content, but ultimately it's a rallying cry to be bold, take chances, and make mistakes on the way to self-expression.