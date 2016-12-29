Story highlights Terrorism not ruled out as possible cause of crash

19 bodies have been recovered so far

(CNN) Russian investigators have found no evidence of an explosion or fire on a military plane that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday with 92 people on board, an air force official said Thursday.

Terrorism has not been ruled out as the cause of the crash, but it is not a primary line of investigation, the air force's deputy head of flight safety, Sergey Bainetov, told the state-run TASS news agency.

The Defense Ministry has said there are probably no survivors.

Bainetov said the full investigation would take a month.

"The search operation continues as we need to recover more fragments to conclude the investigations," he said.

