Woman who killed abusive husband pardoned by French president

Story highlights Jacqueline Sauvage shot her husband after alleging abuse

She killed her spouse after their son hanged himself

(CNN) Jacqueline Sauvage was released from a Paris prison last night after serving the last three years behind bars for killing her husband.

Sauvage, 69, was sentenced to 10 years in jail after she was convicted of fatally shooting her husband three times in the back with a hunting rifle in 2012 -- just one day after their son hanged himself, according to Reuters.

During her trials in 2014 and 2015, she detailed a home life dominated by abuse and shame.

Sauvage alleged that her husband, Norbert Marot, was a violent alcoholic who beat her for 47 years. The couple's three daughters also alleged that their father had abused them both physically and sexually, according to AFP.

In the trials, the women said they were "too humiliated" to ask for help.

Read More