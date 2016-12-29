Story highlights German media outlets said the truck's automatic braking system brought it to a halt

Amri sent a selfie and message from the truck before the attack, reports said

(CNN) German authorities believe the automatic braking system installed in the truck used in the Berlin Christmas market attack may have saved lives, according to a joint investigation by German media outlets.

Twelve people were killed and at least 48 more injured when attacker Anis Amri plowed through an open-air Christmas market on the evening of December 19.

The truck came to a halt, preventing further destruction, reports by German media outlets NDR, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung said Wednesday, because the automatic braking system sensed an impact and applied the brakes.

A spokesman for the truck manufacturer, Scania, confirmed to CNN that the vehicle used in the attack -- a Scania R450 semi-trailer -- was fitted with an automatic braking system, as required under EU regulations passed in 2012 for all trucks exceeding a certain size.

A black box-style system which records truck movements, speed, and driver activity is also required.