American soccer star Abby Wambach was arrested on a driving under the influence charge Sunday, April 3, in Portland, Oregon. Wambach, who recently retired, was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. ET, according to the Multnomah County Jail. She was released on her own recognizance.
Austin Lee Russell, aka "Chumlee" from the TV show "Pawn Stars," was arrested Wednesday, March 9, in Las Vegas. He was charged with possession of a firearm and numerous narcotics charges.
The former Louisiana children's TV show personality known as "Mr. Wonder" was arrested in California on charges that he sexually abused children at a camping retreat in 1979. Frank John Selas III was arrested on Monday, January 25, after he had been on the run for nearly four decades.
Model Stephanie Seymour was arrested on DUI charges on Friday, January 15, in Connecticut. She was released on $500 bail and is scheduled to appear in court in February.
Singer Don McLean appears in a booking photo after being charged with domestic violence assault on Monday, January 18, at Knox County Jail in Rockland, Maine. McLean is best known for his 1972 hit "American Pie."
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter was arrested Wednesday, January 13, in Key West, Florida. He is charged with battery, a misdemeanor, according to his arrest record with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Robert Downey Jr.'s drug problems are almost as famous as his talent. He served time in the late 1990s on a drug conviction, was arrested in November 2000 for drug possession and was busted again in April 2001 in Culver City, California. He received a Christmas Eve pardon in 2015 from California Gov. Jerry Brown for his 1996 convictions for possessing drugs and a weapon.
Actor Nicholas Brendon ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Criminal Minds") was arrested for the fourth time in a year on September 30. He was accused of choking a girlfriend in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Jennifer Ann Lien, who played Kes on "Star Trek: Voyager," was arrested on September 3 in Harriman, Tennessee. She was charged with indecent exposure.
Manu Bennett, best known for playing antagonists in the "Hobbit" trilogy and the TV series "Arrow," was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, and charged with misdemeanor assault.
Jake Broadbent, best known for playing Anakin Skywalker (as Jake Lloyd) in "Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace" in 1999, was arrested in South Carolina after police said he led them on a high-speed chase on June 17. He was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and resisting arrest, he remained at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting a bail hearing.
Rapper Rick Ross was picked up by sheriffs in Fayette County, Georgia, on suspicion of marijuana possession. Ross was released after posting $2,400 bail.
Dustin Diamond, best known as Screech from the TV show "Saved by the Bell," was arrested on multiple charges in Port Washington, Wisconsin, on December 26, 2014. He was found guilty in May 2015 on two misdemeanor charges.
Oscar-nominated actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sam Shepard was arrested Monday, May 25, on suspicion of drunken driving in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He spent the night in jail and pleaded not guilty to aggravated DUI charges.
Public Enemy's William Jonathan Drayton Jr. -- better known as Flavor Flav -- was arrested May 21 in Las Vegas. The list of charges includes speeding, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol. He posted $7,000 bail.
Actor Seth Gilliam, who joined the "Walking Dead" cast last season, was arrested May 3 in Peachtree City, Georgia. Police said that Gilliam was going 107 mph in a 55-mph zone and that a marijuana cigarette was found in the car.
Singer Angie Stone was arrested March 10 on domestic aggravated assault charges after an alleged altercation with her daughter, according to CNN affiliate WGCL.
Former NFL player Warren Sapp was arrested by Phoenix police officers on prostitution and assault charges February 2, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department.
A photo of Phil Spector released in September shows the toll that prison has taken on the former music mogul. The picture was taken of Spector -- who is serving time for the 2003 killing of actress Lana Clarkson -- in 2013 at a prison in Corcoran, California.
Gregg Jarrett, an anchor with Fox News, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of the legal process and interfering with a peace officer at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. He was released on $300 bail.
Tyler, the Creator was charged with a misdemeanor in March 2014. The rapper is accused of inciting a riot at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.
Young Jeezy, real name Jay Wayne Jenkins, was arrested in January 2014 in Alpharetta, a suburb of Atlanta, and charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He was also arrested in California in August.
Rapper DMX was arrested in South Carolina and held for three hours in November 2013 before posting bail on charges of driving with a suspended license and having no car tag or insurance, according to the Spartanburg County Detention Center website. DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has been arrested three times in the state since July 2013.
Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested in September 2013 in New York on two DWI charges. New York State Police said a breath test showed her blood alcohol concentration to be more than twice the legal limit.
Actress Amanda Bynes was arrested again May 23, 2013, in New York after she allegedly tossed drug paraphernalia out the window of her Manhattan apartment. The actress had been booked for suspicion of driving under the influence in Hollywood, California, on April 6, 2012, after she got into a fender bender with a marked police car. The California arrest is the source of this mug shot.
Actor Edward Furlong was arrested again on May 17, 2013, after allegedly violating a protective order filed against him by an ex-girlfriend. Furlong is seen here in a police booking photo after his arrest for alleged domestic violence, the arrest which resulted in the protective order, on January 13, 2013, in Los Angeles.
Country music star Billy Currington has been indicted on charges of terroristic threats and abuse of an elderly person in April 2013 in his native state of Georgia. In September 2013, he pleaded no contest to the abuse charge; the terroristic threats charge was dropped.
Lindsay Lohan poses for a mug shot in March 2013 after accepting 90 days in a "locked in" drug rehab facility for misdemeanor charges. This was not her first brush with the law. The list includes a 2011 arrest for violating her probation for a 2007 drunken driving conviction.
Stanley Kirk Burrell, aka MC Hammer, was arrested in February 2013 in Dublin, California, for allegedly obstructing an officer.
Actor Stephen Baldwin was arrested December 6, 2012, on a charge of failing to file New York state personal income tax returns for three years, according to a statement released by the Rockland County district attorney's office.
Flavor Flav was also arrested October 17, 2012, in Las Vegas and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and battery in a case involving his fiancee of eight years, police said. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to attend counseling.
Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested singer Fiona Apple in 2012, saying they found marijuana and hashish on her tour bus.
Musician Randy Travis was arrested in 2012 for misdemeanor DWI and felony retaliation after he was involved in a one-vehicle accident and found naked in the road. He was later released on bail.
Funnyman Russell Brand landed himself in to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office in 2012 when he snatched a photographer's iPhone and threw it at a window. Brand was free on bail after turning himself in to New Orleans police.
Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, 26, was charged with vandalism and public intoxication in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 16, 2012.
"Gossip Girl" star Chase Crawford was arrested in June 2010 in Austin, Texas, and charged with possession of marijuana. He was charged with a misdemeanor because he had less than 2 ounces, according to a police report.
Bad boy actor Charlie Sheen is no stranger to Hollywood scandal. He posed for this mug shot after a 2009 arrest related to a domestic violence dispute.
Wayne "Lil Wayne" Carter was booked on drug charges in Arizona in 2008 and sentenced to a year in prison. He released an album during his incarceration, which lasted eight months.
Nicole Richie was sentenced to four days in jail for DUI in August 2007. She spent 82 minutes in custody.
In 2007, Kiefer Sutherland got this mug shot after surrendering to serve a 48-day sentence for his third DUI arrest.
This mug shot was snapped after Mel Gibson, now notorious for getting himself into trouble, was arrested and charged with drunken driving in 2006.
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter was arrested for drunken driving after failing a field sobriety test in 2005.
Singer James Brown was arrested in Aiken, South Carolina, on January 28, 2004, and charged with Criminal Domestic Violence.
The Oklahoma County, Oklahoma, Sheriff's office took this mug shot of "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin in 2004 after they found marijuana, Xanax and sleeping pills in his possession. He was briefly jailed before being released on bail.
Country singer Glen Campbell was arrested in Phoenix on November 25, 2003, on drunken driving and hit-and-run charges. Campbell posed for his mugshot in 2004 after checking into a Phoenix lockup to serve his first of 10 nights in jail. He pleaded guilty to the charges.
Actor Nick Nolte was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol on September 11, 2002. A California Highway Patrol officer saw the actor's car swerving across the highway. Nolte was described as "drooling" and "droopy-eyed."
Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, was booked on gun charges twice in June 2000. Police said both arrests stemmed from fights -- the first over his estranged wife, Kim, and the second against rival rap group Insane Clown Posse.
Rapper Jay Z was arrested in 1999 for allegedly stabbing a record executive in a New York nightclub. He pleaded guilty in 2001 and was sentenced to three years of probation.
Matthew McConaughey was arrested in Austin, Texas, in 1999 after police allegedly found him dancing naked and playing bongo drums in his house. He paid a $50 fine for disturbing his neighbors with the show.
Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, posed for this mug shot in 1994 when he was arrested at 19 for allegedly dealing heroin and crack cocaine.
Jane Fonda was arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1970 after a scuffle with police in the airport. U.S. Customs agents allegedly found a large quantity of pills in her possession.