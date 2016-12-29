Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Story highlights Serena Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

(CNN) Tennis great Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are engaged.

A spokesperson for Ohanian confirmed that he popped the question while the two were vacationing in Rome. Williams first announced the news herself in a Reddit post on its "r/isaidyes" forum.

"I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited" Williams said in her Reddit post, which was written like a poem and had a cartoon of the couple at the top.

Alexis Ohanian went down on one knee, Williams said.

"Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own 'charming'/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/r/isaidyes."

Ohanian also announced the engagement on his Facebook page, linking to Williams' Reddit post and adding, "She said yes."

