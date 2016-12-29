Breaking News

Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher passes

By Steve Almasy and Azadeh Ansari, CNN

Updated 5:14 AM ET, Thu December 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

debbie carrie relationship orig_00000000
debbie carrie relationship orig_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    A look at Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's relationship

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Reynolds was a singer, dancer and actress who started her career as a teenager
  • Her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest

(CNN)Debbie Reynolds had just one day to mourn the death of her daughter before she, too, died.

Two days. Two deaths of iconic Hollywood actresses.
    But unlike daughter Carrie Fisher's death, details of what caused Reynolds' death remain a mystery.
    Reynolds, 84, died Wednesday, her son Todd Fisher said.
    "She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie," Todd Fisher told CNN on Wednesday. "She's with Carrie now."
    Read More
    He did not give a cause of death. Reynolds had complained of breathing problems, an unidentified source told the Los Angeles Times.
    Reynolds' long career in entertainment

    A Hollywood triple threat

    Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York on October 14, 2011.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Actress Debbie Reynolds poses for a portrait in New York on October 14, 2011.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 24
    Reynolds was a proud member of the Girl Scouts. At the time of this photo, at age 17, she had earned 42 out of a possible 100 badges in eight years of scouting.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds was a proud member of the Girl Scouts. At the time of this photo, at age 17, she had earned 42 out of a possible 100 badges in eight years of scouting.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 24
    Reynolds starred with Gene Kelly in 1952&#39;s &quot;Singin&#39; in the Rain.&quot; When the movie started production, Reynolds didn&#39;t know how to dance and was taught by Kelly, also the choreographer of the film.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds starred with Gene Kelly in 1952's "Singin' in the Rain." When the movie started production, Reynolds didn't know how to dance and was taught by Kelly, also the choreographer of the film.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 24
    Debbie Reynolds and Gower Champion dancing in a scene from the 1953 film &quot;Give A Girl A Break.&quot;
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Debbie Reynolds and Gower Champion dancing in a scene from the 1953 film "Give A Girl A Break."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 24
    Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher were married in 1955 and divorced in 1959. The couple had two children: Carrie, born in 1956, and Todd, born in 1958.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher were married in 1955 and divorced in 1959. The couple had two children: Carrie, born in 1956, and Todd, born in 1958.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 24
    Reynolds and Fisher co-starred in &quot;Bundle of Joy,&quot; RKO&#39;s 1956 Technicolor comedy.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds and Fisher co-starred in "Bundle of Joy," RKO's 1956 Technicolor comedy.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 24
    A family portrait of Fisher, Reynolds and daughter Carrie, circa 1957.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    A family portrait of Fisher, Reynolds and daughter Carrie, circa 1957.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 24
    A family portrait with Debbie holding Todd and father Eddie holding Carrie.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    A family portrait with Debbie holding Todd and father Eddie holding Carrie.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 24
    Fisher with Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor in Las Vegas in 1958. The next year Fisher left Reynolds and married Taylor.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Fisher with Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor in Las Vegas in 1958. The next year Fisher left Reynolds and married Taylor.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 24
    Reynolds holds her two children, Carrie and Todd, right, during the shooting of 1959&#39;s &quot;The Mating Game.&quot;
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds holds her two children, Carrie and Todd, right, during the shooting of 1959's "The Mating Game."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 24
    Reynolds and Harry Karl attend an event in Los Angeles in 1962.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds and Harry Karl attend an event in Los Angeles in 1962.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 24
    Hermione Baddeley points her finger at Reynolds as Harve Presnell and Ed Begley watch during a scene from the 1964 film &quot;The Unsinkable Molly Brown.&quot; Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the role.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Hermione Baddeley points her finger at Reynolds as Harve Presnell and Ed Begley watch during a scene from the 1964 film "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the role.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 24
    Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher in 1972.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher in 1972.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 24
    Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in 1973, opening in a remake of the 1919 musical &quot;Irene.&quot; Carrie Fisher, seated on floor, also appeared in the musical at age 16.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds makes her first appearance on Broadway in 1973, opening in a remake of the 1919 musical "Irene." Carrie Fisher, seated on floor, also appeared in the musical at age 16.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 24
    Reynolds appears in an episode of &quot;The Love Boat&quot; with Gavin MacLeod in 1980.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds appears in an episode of "The Love Boat" with Gavin MacLeod in 1980.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 24
    Reynolds on stage for for a curtain call after a performance of &quot;Woman of the Year&quot; at New York&#39;s Palace Theatre in 1983.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds on stage for for a curtain call after a performance of "Woman of the Year" at New York's Palace Theatre in 1983.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 24
    Reynolds with Todd and Carrie Fisher at the Thalians Ball in 1985. Reynolds was involved with the Thalians, a group of entertainment professionals who support mental health issues, from the 1950s.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds with Todd and Carrie Fisher at the Thalians Ball in 1985. Reynolds was involved with the Thalians, a group of entertainment professionals who support mental health issues, from the 1950s.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 24
    Reynolds appears with Bea Arthur in an episode of &quot;The Golden Girls&quot; in 1991.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds appears with Bea Arthur in an episode of "The Golden Girls" in 1991.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 24
    Debbie Reynolds in 2001 at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Collection, where her $30 million motion picture costume collection would be housed.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Debbie Reynolds in 2001 at the site of the new Hollywood Motion Picture Collection, where her $30 million motion picture costume collection would be housed.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 24
    Reynolds poses with her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 13, 1997.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds poses with her second star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 13, 1997.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 24
    Reynold&#39;s appears in an episode of &quot;Will &amp;amp; Grace&quot; in 1999 with Debra Messing. Reynolds played the recurring character of Bobbi Adler, mother to Messing&#39;s Grace Adler.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynold's appears in an episode of "Will & Grace" in 1999 with Debra Messing. Reynolds played the recurring character of Bobbi Adler, mother to Messing's Grace Adler.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 24
    Reynolds takes part in the ribbon cutting at the opening of of the Casino Club at The Greenbrier on July 2, 2010, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin; Greenbrier owner and chairman Jim Justice; Brooke Shields; Kathy Justice; and singer Jessica Simpson.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds takes part in the ribbon cutting at the opening of of the Casino Club at The Greenbrier on July 2, 2010, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, with West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin; Greenbrier owner and chairman Jim Justice; Brooke Shields; Kathy Justice; and singer Jessica Simpson.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 24
    Reynolds poses before the auction of her massive collection of memorabilia from classic movies in 2011. Reynolds is siting on the throne from the 1955 movie &quot;Virgin Queen&quot; with a dress worn by Bette Davis, right, and Joan Collins, left.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds poses before the auction of her massive collection of memorabilia from classic movies in 2011. Reynolds is siting on the throne from the 1955 movie "Virgin Queen" with a dress worn by Bette Davis, right, and Joan Collins, left.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 24
    Reynolds poses with daughter Carrie Fisher after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.
    Photos: Life and career of Debbie Reynolds
    Reynolds poses with daughter Carrie Fisher after receiving the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award on January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 24
    01 debbie reynolds02 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED03 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED04 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED05 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED06 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED07 debbie reynolds08 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED09 debbie reynolds10 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED11 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED12 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED13 debbie reynolds14 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED15 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED16 debbie reynolds17 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED18 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED20 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED21 debbie reynolds22 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED23 debbie reynolds24 debbie reynolds RESTRICTED25 debbie reynolds
    Reynolds was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s. Born Mary Frances Reynolds, she was a bubbly singer, dancer and actress who starred in "Singin' in the Rain" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."
    But despite her star power, she treated everyone with respect, her publicist Ed Lozzi said.
    "The people that worked for her ... she was just so respectful and caring and thoughtful to her publicists and her agents," Lozzi told CNN. "A lot of stars we worked for were not. She was special that way."
    Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

    Her film career began after being spotted in a beauty pageant at age 16. She became famous when she was picked to co-star with Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor in "Singin' in the Rain," one of Hollywood's best-known musicals.
    Fans go online to pay tribute to Debbie Reynolds
    She married then famously divorced singing sensation Eddie Fisher, who left Reynolds for Elizabeth Taylor in 1959.
    Share your memories of Debbie Reynolds by tagging #cnnireport on social media
    "I have no regrets about my career. I'm just thrilled I've had it," she told CNN's Larry King in 1990. "You know, it stood by me. Marriages failed; my career always stayed. It gave me the fun of life, you know. It allowed me to travel and meet wonderful, funny people."
    On Wednesday, King tweeted: "Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her."
    Though she stepped away from film for much of her career, Reynolds continued to entertain on Broadway stages and in Las Vegas nightclubs. She also appeared on many television shows, including one of her own -- "The Debbie Reynolds Show" -- that lasted just one season.
    Actress Ruta Lee, a longtime friend of Reynolds, told CNN affiliate KABC that Reynolds used her celebrity to help others.
    "I was blessed by the almighty in having this wonderful sister who taught me so much in life," she said. "Debbie was without a doubt one of the most generous, wonderful, loving human beings that God put on this Earth."
    Carrie Fisher, whose grit and wit made "Star Wars'" Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of moviegoers, was 60 when she died Tuesday, four days after a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
    Why we loved Carrie Fisher

    CNN's Rachel Wells, Topher Gauk-Roger and Jack Hannah contributed to this report.