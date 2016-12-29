Breaking News

Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte denies throwing person off a helicopter

By Pamela Boykoff and Jinky Jorgio, CNN

Updated 7:11 AM ET, Thu December 29, 2016

    Philippines President says he killed criminals

  • "We had no helicopter. We don't use that," Duterte told CNN
  • Duterte said in a speech Tuesday that he had thrown someone off a helicopter

Manila, Philippines (CNN)Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte denied reports that he threw a person off a helicopter in an interview with CNN Philippines Thursday, contradicting a statement he made on live television earlier this week.

"We had no helicopter. We don't use that," he said. He described the incident as "just the creative imagination of this Tulfo."
    Duterte did not clarify who Tulfo was, but he could have been referring to a number of journalists with the same surname.
    Speaking at a business forum in Manila in December 2016, Duterte admitted killing suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao City.
    Speaking at a business forum in Manila in December 2016, Duterte admitted killing suspected criminals during his time as mayor of Davao City.
    Asked about calls by the United Nations to investigate claims by Duterte about killing others, the President seemed to poke fun at the media picking up on his every word.
    "I am playing you, I am really like that, your team knows I really want to say jokes. When I say for example, when I pray ... like what God told me ... it is the same. And you spent time writing about it, criticizing, and that is your story, and you believe that."
    A woman cradles her husband, next to a placard which reads "I'm a pusher," who was shot dead in Manila on July 23, 2016.
    In a televised speech Tuesday, Duterte said he had previously thrown someone off a helicopter and threatened the same fate to anyone misusing public funds.
    "Whoever will use this (public funds) for corruption, I will get him (to) ride the helicopter with me going to Manila and will push him out while we we are up in the air," Duterte said. "Yes I will do that! I did that before and I can do that again."
    When asked if the event actually happened -- and if the person killed was a kidnapper, as local media was reporting -- Martin Andanar, the presidential communications secretary, told CNN: "It happened; he said it."
    Earlier this month, Duterte told a business forum that he personally had killed suspected criminals. Sen. Leila de Lima, one of Duterte's top critics, said the comments were tantamount to admitting he participated in a mass murder and were grounds for impeachment.
    Duterte had previously been accused of killing a government official with an Uzi submachine gun.