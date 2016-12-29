Duterte's pushed someone out of a chopper -- and says he'll do it again

Story highlights "I did that before and I can do that again," Duterte said

When asked about the claims, presidential spokesman said "it happened he said it"

Duterte has admitted to killing suspects

Manila, Philippines (CNN) Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to throw officials out of a flying helicopter if they misuse public funds -- and admitted on live television that he's done it before.

"Whoever will use this (public funds) for corruption, I will get him ride the helicopter with me going to Manila and will push him out while we we are up on the air," Duterte said in a speech Tuesday. "Yes I will do that! I did that before and I can do that again."

When asked if the event actually happened -- and if the person killed was a kidnapper, as local media was reporting -- Martin Andanar, the presidential communications secretary, told CNN "It happened; he said it."

This isn't the first time Duterte has admitted to killing people.

Earlier this month, he told a business forum that he personally killed suspected criminals. Senator Leila de Lima, one of Duterte's top critics, said the comments were tantamount to admitting he participated in a mass murder and were grounds for impeachment.