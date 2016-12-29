2016's most visually inspiring moments

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Beijing Design Week celebrates China's growing product design and craft industry. Beatrice Leanza, creative director of Beijing Design Week 2016, selects four studios and one brand that are changing attitudes towards products "Made in China". Scroll through to see her picks.



Above is a photo of one of the works featured in a 3D-printed fashion series that included work by WAX Architects, ASW Workshop, Nanjing 3D Printing Institute, Nanjing Fine Art School and designer NE-TIGER at Beijing Design Week 2015. Hide Caption 1 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 ZAO/standardarchitecture – Architect Zhang Ke and his design studio ZAO/standardarchitecture recently took on a socially-driven housing initiative to protect Beijing's historic hutong areas. Hide Caption 2 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 ZAO/standardarchitecture – Several traditional hutong neighborhoods have been demolished over the last decade. Hide Caption 3 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 ZAO/standardarchitecture – The studio conceived the Micro Yuan'er -- a room that can be added on to existing structures -- and a small, stand-alone Micro Hutong, which are inspired by the buildings in traditional hutong courtyards. Hide Caption 4 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Zaozuo – Design studio Zaozuo is often referred to as the Ikea of China. Hide Caption 5 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Zaozuo – It's approach is to provide good design to the affluent, growing market of China's urbanites. Hide Caption 6 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Zaozuo – A startup that was founded less than a year ago, Zaozuo's operations are mostly online. Hide Caption 7 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Zaozuo – The company employs local in-house designers, as well as prominent international names. Italian designer Luca Nichetto is the brand's art director. Hide Caption 8 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 PINWU – PINWU design studio was founded in 2009. Hide Caption 9 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 PINWU – The studio is known for its use of traditional materials ... Hide Caption 10 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 PINWU – ... which are incorporated into new products and designs. Hide Caption 11 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 PINWU – PINWU often uses materials such as bamboo, silk, porcelain, hamdmade paper and ceramics. Hide Caption 12 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 PINWU – This chair is made using paper. Hide Caption 13 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Atlas Studio – Atlas Studio was founded in 2013 by Ahti Westphal, Jenny Chou, and Catherine McMahon. Hide Caption 14 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Atlas Studio – The three founders met while studying at the Rhode Island School of Design. Hide Caption 15 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Atlas Studio – Their shared interest in history and culture influences their design. Hide Caption 16 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Atlas Studio – At Beijing Design Week, Atlas Studio will unveil an interactive exhibition called The Dye Room. Hide Caption 17 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Atlas Studio – The Dye Room will hold workshops where visitors can learn traditional, natural dying techniques. Hide Caption 18 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Ben Wu Studio – Ben Wu Studio was founded in 2011 by Wang Hongchao, Ge Wei and Peng You. Hide Caption 19 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Ben Wu Studio – Ben Wu studio has partnered with international luxury labels such as Hermès, Vacheron Constantin and Baccarat. Hide Caption 20 of 22

Photos: Beijing Design Week 2016 Ben Wu Studio – One standout item is the Fugu Bag. Hide Caption 21 of 22